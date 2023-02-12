This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with softball.

Player of the Year finalists

The player of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, at a date and venue to be announced.

Kayla Adams

Jenks ¦ P ¦ Sr.

Compiled a 13-5 record in the pitching circle, with a 1.56 ERA in 117⅔ innings. Struck out 157 batters, compared to issuing only 23 walks. Finished her career at 48-22 with a 1.95 ERA and 465 strikeouts. Was also an offensive catalyst for the Trojans, posting a .435 batting average and .565 on-base percentage. Collected 53 hits and drove in 42 runs for 33-7 Jenks. Was named the 6A-3 Player of the Year, while also landing on the All-State team.

Jayelle Austin

Owasso ¦ OF/1B ¦ Soph.

Last season's All-World winner helped guide the Rams to the 6A semifinals. Finished the season with a .508 batting average in 118 at-bats. Also scored 66 runs, collected 60 hits — 25 of which went for extra bases, including 14 doubles. Drove in 31 runs and stole 26 bases. Struck out only nine times. Named 6A-4 Player of the Year.

Chaney Helton

Coweta ¦ OF ¦ Jr.

The University of Oklahoma commit powered the Tigers’ offense with a .519 batting average, .576 on-base percentage and 1.008 slugging percentage. In addition to her 31 runs batted in, she compiled 35 extra-base hits (15 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs). Scored 61 times, stole 19 bases and only struck out six times all season en route to being named 5A-3 Player of the Year.

McKenna Ingram

Bristow ¦ P ¦ Sr.

Again an All-World finalist. In 34 games, Ingram was 25-8 with a 1.44 ERA. Recorded 275 strikeouts, compared to only 47 walks. Thanks to Ingram’s pitching efforts, Bristow finished 27-11 and earned another trip to the 4A state tournament. The District 4A-5 Player of the Year was also instrumental at the plate, leading Bristow with 39 runs batted in. Posted a .379 batting average, .420 on-base percentage and .534 slugging percentage, while racking up seven doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Emma Trine

Broken Arrow ¦ 1B ¦ Sr.

In the 6A state tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, Trine delivered the knockout blows to keep the Tigers alive. Drove in the game-winning run against Jenks in the quarterfinals and followed that with the same feat against Owasso in the semifinals as Tigers ended up as 6A runners-up in 2022. Finished with a .374 batting average, .600 slugging percentage and a crisp 100% fielding percentage. Drove in 40 runs, had 12 doubles, recorded seven triples and scored 36 runs. Trine signed with Northeastern State.

First team

P: Kayla Adams, Jenks, Sr.

OF: Jayelle Austin, Owasso, So.

UTIL: Emily Evans, Broken Arrow, So.

SS: Brookley Foster, Owasso, Jr.

P: McKenna Ingram, Bristow, Jr.

IF: Jayley Ray, Tahlequah, Sr.

OF: Chaney Helton, Coweta, Jr.

P: Brooklyn Stohler, Pryor, P, Jr.

1B: Emma Trine, Broken Arrow, Sr.

OF: Kinzie Williams, Bristow, Sr.

Coach of the year: Randall King, Broken Arrow

Honorable mention

Adair: Ali Schwedtfeger, Charley Wheeler, Addison Moody, Jadyn Helm, Briana Peper, Jayci Rice

Barnsdall: McKenna Bryant

Bartlesville: Allie Scullawl, Kelsie Yales, Emerson Casey, Lexi Durao-West, Chelsea Goddard, Chloe Robbins

Bixby: Sarah Barbee, Kindal Biggs, Brynn Daniel, Savannah Duran, Elise Gibson

Bristow: Ava Yocham, Albany Pritchard, Abby Morgan

Broken Arrow: Adison Normandin, Aliya Scarborough, Madelyn Messenger, Maysie Childers, Taylor Clay, Presley Cole, Jordyn Davis, Josie Henson, Ashlyn Jobe, Hannah Jones, Cali Lieurance, Bailey Melton

Caney Valley: Libby Thompson, Makenzie McCabe, Addi Lakey, Myah Edwards, Kensly Foreman, MJ Hines

Chelsea: Jaclyn Draeger, Madison Wammock, Minnie Tsosie, Marissa Woodfield

Claremore: Emily Rogers

Coweta: Kaylee Iott, Whitney Holcomb, Dasia Mason, Tarun Robinson, Braedyn Sheofee

Dewey: Kyla Overton, Maycee Smith, Kristen Kay, Addison Dugger, Katie Wright

Glenpool: Ashlynn Ford, Kayten Herman, Kenna Goodvoice, Gracyn McGowan, Kami Culley, Sophie Leeper

Hilldale: Lexi Cramp, Brooklyn Ellis, Rylin Clark

Holland Hall: Cooper Methvin, Kaylee Seabolt

Jenks: Cali Worsham, Bella Rodman, McKenzie Cothran, Natalie Rodman, Avery Brewer, Paiton Hedges, Jena Hendrix, Josie Jervis, Aubree Vickrey

Kiefer: Kammie Smith, Faith Williams, Lil Bacon, Grace Strecker, Kemi Daniel, Emma Sutton, Kadence Calvert, Avery Stellsworth, Jaelyn Nunley

Lincoln Christian: Maddi Stewart, Adyson Roberts, Olivia Brown, Ellie Brueggemann, Addison Whitmire, Kenzie Kelly, Campbell Ryan, Liyah Collins, Cate Campbell

Locust Grove: Hope Anderson

Morris: Maddie Moore

Muskogee: Jaye Barnoskie, Jayliah Simmons, Kambri Johnson, Feather Johnson

Nowata: Macie Slocter, Maddie Barnes, Kaitlyn Pierce, Ty Brown, Hannah Hewitt

Owasso: Addy Ewing, Addi Drummond, KK Knight, Nat Ackernhausen, Allie VanAtta, Madi Norton, Preslee Downing, Cassidy Crockett

Pryor: Elyssa Branham, Camree Hawkes

Salina: Isabel Chitwood, Miah Summerfield

Sand Springs: Jaden Jordan, Kelsi Hilton, Olivia Alexander, Abby Glasgow, Addison Hughes, Kenzie King, Kelby Little, Morgan Rector, Mikena Stephens

Sapulpa: Daniah Blation, Caitlin Looney, Kylie Burns, Makayla Littlebear

Skiatook: Brynlee Frame, Bailee Campbell, Jadyn Whinery, Avery King, Teagan Bowman

Sperry: Brooklyn Angielski, Brynlie Delk, Mattie Large

Stillwater: Audrina Herber, Calle Cox, Alexus Elnes-Merriott, Cashia Herber, Kaylee Linsenmeyer, Maggie Glasgow, Cameryn Westbrook

Stroud: Haylee Durrence, Kenlee Parrick, Makenna Hall, Kamden Bray

Tahlequah: Mikah Vann, Charlea Cochran, Jadyn Buttery, Amelia Miller, Riley Dotson

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Carey Folsum

Union: Monica Franklin, Kat Gipson, Estreyah Ramirez, Lilly Taylor, Lily Hance, Trinaya James

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2021: Jayelle Austin, Owasso

2020: Lily Shaw, Owasso

2019: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow

2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow

2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs

2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow

2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs

2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso

2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow

2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow

2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore

2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow

2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow

2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta

Pitcher of the Year*

2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson

2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale

2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow

2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill

2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley

2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow

2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea

2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford

* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.

Coach of the Year

2021: Shane Eicher, Owasso

2020: Blake Dunn, Coweta

2019: Jason Brown, Oologah

2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah

2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor

2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah

2011: Jerry Pease, Union

2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks

2009: Jerry Pease, Union

2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea

2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford

2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville