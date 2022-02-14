This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with softball:

How the team was picked: All-World nomination forms were emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after reviewing the forms and consulting with area coaches.

Here are the 2021-22 selections

Player of the Year finalists

The player of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, at a date and venue to be announced. Each finalist is also a first-team member.

Jayelle Austin

OWASSO • CF • FRESHMAN

Burst onto the varsity scene with impressive offensive numbers while leading the Rams to a 32-6 mark and a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state tournament. Austin posted a .532 batting average, .991 slugging percentage and .629 on-base percentage. In 109 at-bats, Austin totaled 58 hits, 51 runs scored, 36 RBIs, 16 doubles, eight triples and six home runs. Also showcased her speed on the base paths and swiped 24 bases. Finished as the District 6A-4 player of the year.

McKenna Ingram

BRISTOW • P • JUNIOR

Named District 4A-5 player of the year, Ingram was integral in getting Bristow to a 30-7 record and the Class 4A state tournament in 2021. On offense, Ingram posted a .359 batting average and .446 on-base percentage, while collecting 37 hits and 34 RBIs. In the pitching circle is where Ingram excelled, with a 0.62 ERA in 192⅓ innings. Ingram went 19-3 in the pitching circle with 309 strikeouts, compared to just 57 walks. Ingram also racked up four no-hitters.

Emma Vickrey

JENKS • C • SENIOR

Garnered District 6A-3 player of the year honors after leading Jenks to a 28-11 mark. As the Trojans’ offensive catalyst, Vickrey scored 16 times, recorded 47 hits in 113 at-bats and posted a .463 on-base percentage and .788 slugging percentage. Vickrey also had 11 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Vickrey signed with the University of Tulsa.

First team

OF: Jayelle Austin, Owasso, Fr.

P: McKenna Ingram, Bristow, Jr.

C: Emma Vickrey, Jenks, Sr.

P: Brooklyn Stohler, Pryor, Soph.

C: Maddox Thomas, Claremore, Sr.

OF: Gabby Higbee, Dewey, Sr.

OF/C/1B: Kyleigh Lamont, Broken Arrow, Sr.

2B: Rylee Anglen, Skiatook, Sr.

3B: Madi Drummond, Owasso, Sr.

C/1B: Sidney McLaughlin, Stillwater, Sr.

SS/3B: Daeya Moses, Verdigris, Sr.

P: Harley Culie, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Sr.

Coach of the year: Shane Eicher, Owasso

Honorable mention

Adair: Kylie Burgess, Cierra Russell, Addison Moody, Charley Wheeler

Bartlesville: Demri Clabaugh, Chloe Robbins, Logan Cates

Berryhill: Kenzie Niehus, Cami McMullin

Bixby: Abby Stephens, Brynn Daniel, Maddie Funck, Alyssa Galliart, Kami Withem

Bristow: Ava Yocham

Broken Arrow: Saige Smith, Emily Evans

Chelsea: Dina Marchoud, Madison Wammock, Jaclyn Draeger, Chloe Morrison, Baylee Imhoff

Chouteau: Brooklin Messer

Claremore: Jadyn Muns, Peitan Reavis, Julia Hoffman, Jazmine Cookson

Claremore Sequoyah: Sidney Roland

Collinsville: Korynn Tindel, Kate Reid

Coweta: Brooklinn Thomas, Kayley Lott, Chaney Helton, Dasia Mason, Sierra Soto, Tayen Allen, Whitney Holcomb, Braedyn Sheofee, Tarun Robinson

Cushing: Gabbi Everitt, Kamryn James

Davenport: Faith Campbell

Depew: Ashley Burdick, Cassie Halterman, Emily Moore

Dewey: Savanna Moll, Kaleena Downing, Briley Davis, Katie Wright

Fort Gibson: Jordan Hayes, Maycee Young, Graci Williams, Kaiah Austin

Glenpool: Kayten Herman, Ashlynn Ford, Gracyn McGowen, Shelby Osceola

Haskell: Raylin Morgan, Lynzi Kelley

Henryetta: Avery Miller, Kasedi Gobin, Jalynn Joslin, Shelby Kilhoffer

Hilldale: Riley Barnoskie

Hominy: Jayden Johnson, Kenna Maker, Lily Enloe, Macy Glaviano

Inola: Allison McGowan, Macy Hutchinson, Lexi Wheeler

Jenks: Faith Russell, Dacia Sexton

Kellyville: Emma Pickering, Hailey Dye, Mackenzie Horacek, Paige Young

Kiefer: Faith Williams, Kammie Smith, Kami Daniel, Mazie Flud

Locust Grove: Cherokee Hibbs, Hope Anderson, Kylie Byrd

Morris: Marti Yaerger, Maddie Moore

Mounds: Anna Green, Adria Boydston

Muskogee: Karsyn York

Oilton: Cailin Casey, Jescey Warnock, Emma Cantrell, Rian Dooley

Oologah: Hadley Calico, Jadyn Standeford, Taylor McKee, Addison Edmondson

Owasso: Preslee Downing

Preston: Layla Markou, Kate Smith, Kinlee Basquez

Pryor: Madison Burroughs, Carlie Wilson, Rachel Arric

Sand Springs: Raegan Rector, Jolee McNally, Kelsi Hilton, Lauren Hammock, Avery Tanner

Sapulpa: Caitlin Looney

Skiatook: Jadyn Whinery, Avery King, Ryleigh Lynn, Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame

Sperry: Brynlie Delk, Maddi Large, Brooklyn Angielski

Stillwater: Makenzi Swick, Lyric Perry

Stroud: Makenna Hall, Kenlee Parrick, Bailey Bigbey, KayLyn Baker, Allison Lee

Tahlequah: Mia Allen, Hailey Enlow, Lexi Hannah, Jayley Ray, Mikah Vann, Jadyn Buttery, Charlea Cochran, Madi Matthews

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylee Bush, Ashlynn Guinn

Verdigris: Bailey Cravens, Rebecca Manahl, Kaydence Bender, Evie Lemery, Presley Tipton, Brooklyn Ray

Vinita: Natalie Garland

Previous winners

Player of the year

2020: Lily Shaw, Owasso

2019: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow

2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow

2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs

2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow

2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs

2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso

2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow

2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow

2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore

2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow

2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow

2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta

Pitcher of the Year*

2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson

2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale

2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow

2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill

2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley

2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow

2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea

2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford

* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.

Coach of the Year

2020: Blake Dunn, Coweta

2019: Jason Brown, Oologah

2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah

2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor

2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah

2011: Jerry Pease, Union

2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks

2009: Jerry Pease, Union

2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea

2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford

2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville