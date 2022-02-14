This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with softball:
How the team was picked: All-World nomination forms were emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after reviewing the forms and consulting with area coaches.
Here are the 2021-22 selections
Player of the Year finalists
The player of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, at a date and venue to be announced. Each finalist is also a first-team member.
Jayelle Austin
OWASSO • CF • FRESHMAN
Burst onto the varsity scene with impressive offensive numbers while leading the Rams to a 32-6 mark and a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state tournament. Austin posted a .532 batting average, .991 slugging percentage and .629 on-base percentage. In 109 at-bats, Austin totaled 58 hits, 51 runs scored, 36 RBIs, 16 doubles, eight triples and six home runs. Also showcased her speed on the base paths and swiped 24 bases. Finished as the District 6A-4 player of the year.
McKenna Ingram
BRISTOW • P • JUNIOR
Named District 4A-5 player of the year, Ingram was integral in getting Bristow to a 30-7 record and the Class 4A state tournament in 2021. On offense, Ingram posted a .359 batting average and .446 on-base percentage, while collecting 37 hits and 34 RBIs. In the pitching circle is where Ingram excelled, with a 0.62 ERA in 192⅓ innings. Ingram went 19-3 in the pitching circle with 309 strikeouts, compared to just 57 walks. Ingram also racked up four no-hitters.
Emma Vickrey
JENKS • C • SENIOR
Garnered District 6A-3 player of the year honors after leading Jenks to a 28-11 mark. As the Trojans’ offensive catalyst, Vickrey scored 16 times, recorded 47 hits in 113 at-bats and posted a .463 on-base percentage and .788 slugging percentage. Vickrey also had 11 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Vickrey signed with the University of Tulsa.
First team
OF: Jayelle Austin, Owasso, Fr.
P: McKenna Ingram, Bristow, Jr.
C: Emma Vickrey, Jenks, Sr.
P: Brooklyn Stohler, Pryor, Soph.
C: Maddox Thomas, Claremore, Sr.
OF: Gabby Higbee, Dewey, Sr.
OF/C/1B: Kyleigh Lamont, Broken Arrow, Sr.
2B: Rylee Anglen, Skiatook, Sr.
3B: Madi Drummond, Owasso, Sr.
C/1B: Sidney McLaughlin, Stillwater, Sr.
SS/3B: Daeya Moses, Verdigris, Sr.
P: Harley Culie, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Sr.
Coach of the year: Shane Eicher, Owasso
Honorable mention
Adair: Kylie Burgess, Cierra Russell, Addison Moody, Charley Wheeler
Bartlesville: Demri Clabaugh, Chloe Robbins, Logan Cates
Berryhill: Kenzie Niehus, Cami McMullin
Bixby: Abby Stephens, Brynn Daniel, Maddie Funck, Alyssa Galliart, Kami Withem
Bristow: Ava Yocham
Broken Arrow: Saige Smith, Emily Evans
Chelsea: Dina Marchoud, Madison Wammock, Jaclyn Draeger, Chloe Morrison, Baylee Imhoff
Chouteau: Brooklin Messer
Claremore: Jadyn Muns, Peitan Reavis, Julia Hoffman, Jazmine Cookson
Claremore Sequoyah: Sidney Roland
Collinsville: Korynn Tindel, Kate Reid
Coweta: Brooklinn Thomas, Kayley Lott, Chaney Helton, Dasia Mason, Sierra Soto, Tayen Allen, Whitney Holcomb, Braedyn Sheofee, Tarun Robinson
Cushing: Gabbi Everitt, Kamryn James
Davenport: Faith Campbell
Depew: Ashley Burdick, Cassie Halterman, Emily Moore
Dewey: Savanna Moll, Kaleena Downing, Briley Davis, Katie Wright
Fort Gibson: Jordan Hayes, Maycee Young, Graci Williams, Kaiah Austin
Glenpool: Kayten Herman, Ashlynn Ford, Gracyn McGowen, Shelby Osceola
Haskell: Raylin Morgan, Lynzi Kelley
Henryetta: Avery Miller, Kasedi Gobin, Jalynn Joslin, Shelby Kilhoffer
Hilldale: Riley Barnoskie
Hominy: Jayden Johnson, Kenna Maker, Lily Enloe, Macy Glaviano
Inola: Allison McGowan, Macy Hutchinson, Lexi Wheeler
Jenks: Faith Russell, Dacia Sexton
Kellyville: Emma Pickering, Hailey Dye, Mackenzie Horacek, Paige Young
Kiefer: Faith Williams, Kammie Smith, Kami Daniel, Mazie Flud
Locust Grove: Cherokee Hibbs, Hope Anderson, Kylie Byrd
Morris: Marti Yaerger, Maddie Moore
Mounds: Anna Green, Adria Boydston
Muskogee: Karsyn York
Oilton: Cailin Casey, Jescey Warnock, Emma Cantrell, Rian Dooley
Oologah: Hadley Calico, Jadyn Standeford, Taylor McKee, Addison Edmondson
Owasso: Preslee Downing
Preston: Layla Markou, Kate Smith, Kinlee Basquez
Pryor: Madison Burroughs, Carlie Wilson, Rachel Arric
Sand Springs: Raegan Rector, Jolee McNally, Kelsi Hilton, Lauren Hammock, Avery Tanner
Sapulpa: Caitlin Looney
Skiatook: Jadyn Whinery, Avery King, Ryleigh Lynn, Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame
Sperry: Brynlie Delk, Maddi Large, Brooklyn Angielski
Stillwater: Makenzi Swick, Lyric Perry
Stroud: Makenna Hall, Kenlee Parrick, Bailey Bigbey, KayLyn Baker, Allison Lee
Tahlequah: Mia Allen, Hailey Enlow, Lexi Hannah, Jayley Ray, Mikah Vann, Jadyn Buttery, Charlea Cochran, Madi Matthews
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylee Bush, Ashlynn Guinn
Verdigris: Bailey Cravens, Rebecca Manahl, Kaydence Bender, Evie Lemery, Presley Tipton, Brooklyn Ray
Vinita: Natalie Garland
Previous winners
Player of the year
2020: Lily Shaw, Owasso
2019: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow
2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow
2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs
2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow
2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs
2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso
2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks
2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow
2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow
2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore
2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow
2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow
2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta
Pitcher of the Year*
2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson
2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale
2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow
2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill
2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks
2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley
2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow
2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea
2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford
* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.
Coach of the Year
2020: Blake Dunn, Coweta
2019: Jason Brown, Oologah
2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah
2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor
2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee
2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow
2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee
2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah
2011: Jerry Pease, Union
2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks
2009: Jerry Pease, Union
2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow
2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea
2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford
2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville