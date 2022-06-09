Zoey McCabe, Makenzie Malham lead East to victory in All-State game

It was a fun chance to play with old club teammates and meet some new friends who used to be opponents. And yes, winning was an added bonus, too.

Zoey McCabe of Bartlesville scored early and Union’s Makenzie Malham connected late to help secure a 2-0 victory for the Class 6A girls East squad over the West in the 34th annual Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State game Thursday night at Angelo Prassa Field on the campus of Bishop Kelley High School.

McCabe and Malham played club soccer together, and McCabe was happy to take the pitch with her in a high school contest.

“She’s absolutely amazing. I play on a club team with her, love doing it,” said McCabe, who will play at Oklahoma next year. “We had a lot of fun. We got to make new friends, get out there, play the game we love. We’re all moving on to our separate worlds, so one last time all together.”

Malham, who scored on a free kick from 25 yards out with 2:47 remaining to clinch it, agreed that the experience of playing with club teammates in a high school setting was a lot of fun.

“It’s really exciting to get to play with people from different teams, and some of these girls I play club with and I never got to play with them in high school,” said Malham, who is heading to play at Arkansas next year. “It’s really neat for all of us.”

Malham controlled the ball a lot in the game and demonstrated impressive chemistry with another club teammate, Andra Mohler of Bixby. The two almost connected for a goal midway through the first half, when Malham fed a pass to Mohler, whose subsequent shot from 15 yards out hit the left goalpost.

“I love playing with her,” Malham said. “Andra’s actually one of my best friends, so it was exciting to get to play on the same team with her in high school as well.”

The west side of the state may have placed both teams into the Class 6A state finals this year, but the East team controlled the action throughout most of this game, holding a 21-9 advantage in shots (8-5 on target), and generally possessing the ball much of the time.

“I definitely felt like we (controlled the play more),” Mohler said. “I think we had so many shots, we probably should have scored a lot more goals than we did.”

The East squad had the territorial advantage for most of the first half, applying significant pressure, but despite multiple opportunities, were only able to get one goal.

McCabe gave the East a 1-0 lead 9:05 into the contest, receiving a short pass from Owasso’s Delana King and firing a shot from the right side of the box about 10 yards out that squeezed through West goalkeeper Jayden Dobbs of Westmoore just inside the right post.

“I cut inside, curled it near-post, it hit off the post and bounced off the goalie and went in,” McCabe said of the play.

About eight minutes after Mohler hit the post, her Bixby teammate Jordan Frederick received a nice cross from Broken Arrow’s Emmy Wagner and blasted a point-blank shot off the crossbar.

The West’s best opportunity came 9:02 into the second half when Angel Toledo of OKC Northwest Classen shot from 10 yards out, forcing East goalkeeper Gentry Kirk of Bixby to make a diving save.

Malham then sealed it with her free kick goal late, a shot that she gently lifted over the wall and bounced low to the left side of the net.

“The coaches were telling me, ‘Finesse, finesse,’ the whole game because I kept hitting it over, so I finally finessed it and it went in,” Malham said. “It’s exciting, I love high school soccer and I’m glad I got to do this to end it.”

East 1, West 0 (PKs) (boys): The East team won the shootout 3-2 after Ethan Koepke of Southmoore drilled his penalty kick attempt off the crossbar.

Neither team could score during regulation so they went directly to PKs to decide the contest. East goalkeeper Matthew Spiegel of Jenks, who made seven saves in the match, watched one PK go over the net and two hit the crossbar.

“I enjoy going to PKs, because as a keeper, I feel like there’s no pressure on me,” Spiegel said. “If they score, that’s what they’re supposed to do, but if I save it, it’s for our benefit and I’m just in there, starting at them, trying to make them unnerved, and if I can talk a little bit and throw them off their game, then I think I’m doing my job. I can’t take credit for their misses but I’ll take partial because I’m the guy they’re trying to beat and I’m trying to intimidate them.“

East coach Eric Marshall coaches Spiegel for Jenks and was happy to see him get the spotlight one last time.

“I think this is the proper way for Matthew Spiegel to go out as a senior,” Marshall said. “He’s been doing it for us all season, so this was one more time for him to showcase, ‘Hey this is what I do.’”

Both Spiegel and Marshall could be forgiven if they don’t enjoy PKs, considering the Trojans lost in the 6A state semifinals to Norman North on PKs, but it was nice to come out with the win in the final game of the season.

“I don’t like going into penalty kicks, with my history of that with high school soccer,” Marshall said. “I actually watched these, but I’m glad that they pulled it off at the end. I’m very proud of the boys.”

Martin Martinez-Leyva of Bixby, Booker T. Washington’s Ethan Gordon and Abraham Gonzalez of Broken Arrow scored in the shootout for the East.

“That goalkeeper’s my club teammate so it was good to score on him,” Gordon said of West keeper Chance Johnson of Mustang. “I was super-confident; it was good to get the win. I knew it was going to be a fun game because I have a lot of former and current teammates on this team, so I knew it was going to be fun, I knew it was going to be a good environment and I knew we had to get the win in my last high school game.“

Class 6A Girls

EAST 2, WEST 0

West;0;0;—;0

East;1;1;—;2

E, McCabe (King), Malham. Saves: W, Dobbs 1, Riggs 5; E, Kirk 2, Bass 3.

Class 6A Boys

EAST 1, WEST 0 (PKs)

West;0;0;2;—;0

East;0;0;3;—;1

Goals: None. Saves: W, Johnson 2, Higgins 4; E, Spiegel 7.

Featured video: