Evan Nitchals' two early goals were enough to give Bishop Kelley the early edge, and to upstage teammate Will Applegate.

But it wasn't too late for Applegate to put on a show.

Applegate, a University of Tulsa signee, scored all of his four goals, along with an assist, in the second half, where he put on a soccer clinic in Bishop Kelley's 8-1 victory over visiting Collinsville in a Class 5A playoff opener Tuesday night.

"Nobody had scored more than two goals on them all season," Bishop Kelley coach Phil Barkley said of Collinsville. "They've played fantastic defense all year long. So we knew that if we could get a jump on them, and get going, we would be in good shape."

Nitchals scored the first goal, with an assist from Sam Hernandez, just over seven minutes into the game. Nitchals scored his second goal, with an assist from Braedon Gehring, with 18:33 left in the first half to put the Comets up 2-0.

When Erick Bueno scored his first of his two goals with 11:52 left in the half, Kelley (12-3) was up 3-0 and looking unstoppable.

"We got the two quick goals from Evan, and then we got the third goal, and that kind of broke their spirit a little bit," Barkley said

Then the second half became the Applegate show. His first goal came six minutes into the second half to increase the Comets' lead to 4-0. The goal came when Applegate blocked a kick from the Collinsville goalie back into the Collinsville net.

Then two more goals followed in less than five minutes. Overall, Applegate scored all four of his goals in a 10-minute span. He has scored 25 goals for the season.

"Will just scores goals. We joked at halftime, 'what are you going to do tonight," and Will winds up with four goals and an assist," Barkley said. "He scored a hat trick in five minutes. He took the challenge. That's what type of kid he is.

"Will makes teams pay. He's always a danger. You have to mark him for all 80 minutes, not just 40 minutes."

Collinsville (6-8) kept trying until the end, finally getting on the scoreboard with 53 seconds left ion a goal from Marcus Ross.

Kelley will host East Central in the quarterfinals Friday.

Bishop Kelley 8, Glenpool 0 (girls)

Anne Blankenship's hat trick was too much for Glenpool to handle.

Blankenship scored two of her three goals in the first half to boost Bishop Kelley (9-5) to a 4-0 lead in the first half of the first half. Kelley was in complete control from that point over Glenpool (8-8) in a playoff opener.

"Anne refuses to quit on any ball, ever, and she gets a lot of success from that," said third year Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. "Her work ethic is awesome."

Glasgow, who also coached Bishop Kelley to a state title in girls swimming earlier this year, believes her team is peaking at the right time.

"We struggled a little bit early because we always try to play the toughest opponents early to make us better," Glasgow said. "It took us a while to get our starting 11 together, but once we did, we really started clicking."

Kelley will host Collinsville in the quarterfinals Friday.

BISHOP KELLEY 8, COLLINSVILLE 1 (boys)

Collinsville Hall;0;1;--;1

Bishop Kelley;3;5;--;8

Goals: Bishop Kelley, Nitchals 8' (Hernandez), Nitchals 21' (Gehring), Bueno (Gawey) 12', Applegate 47', Applegate 49' (Gehring), Applegate 50' (Taylor), Bueno 53' (Applegate), Applegate '56 (Gehring). Collinsville, Ross 79'.

BISHOP KELLEY 8, GLENPOOL 0 (girls)

Glenpool;0;0-;0

Bishop Kelley;4;4-;8

Goals: Bishop Kelley - Blankenship 3, Grisaffe, Embry, Koenigsknecht, Olivas, Aldrette. Assists: Bishop Kelley, Koenigsknecht 2, Benson, Grisaffe, Potteiger.