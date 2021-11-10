Watch Now: Signing day: Union soccer's Makenzie Malham fulfills long commitment to Arkansas

Union's Makenzie Malham waited nearly four years for Wednesday's Signing Day.

Malham made her soccer commitment to Arkansas at the end of her eighth grade year.

"It's surreal to see that's actually now happening," Malham said. "It (her commitment) seems like a pretty long time ago.

"As soon as I was on the campus I knew I wanted to go there. I wanted to play for one of the top teams in the company. The staff there are people who can develop me to be the best player I can be."

Malham's sister, Taylor, has played five seasons at Arkansas (2017-21) and been an All-SEC selection.

"I'm excited to get to the next level," Makenzie Malham said.

Makenzie Malham was the Gatorade state soccer player of the year last season and she was also a starting guard on the Union basketball team that also reached the Class 6A state semifinals.

Her father, Jeff, played basketball for Tulsa from 1991-93.

"It (Signing Day) brings back memories for sure, but it's a little different now," Jeff Malham said.

