 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verdigris' Lauren Bulcroft wins state title, World's soccer athlete of the week award
0 comments

Verdigris' Lauren Bulcroft wins state title, World's soccer athlete of the week award

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bulcroft21 (copy)

Lauren Bulcroft

 Courtesy

Emig and Lewis: Recapping a dramatic two weeks of spring sports championships

Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris, Sr.

Finished her high school career in style, scoring four goals in the Cardinals’ dominating 6-0 victory over Christian Heritage to claim the Class 3A state championship, completing the season with 53 goals.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News