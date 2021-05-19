Verdigris' Lauren Bulcroft wins state title, World's soccer athlete of the week award

John Tranchina
For the Tulsa World
Emig and Lewis: Recapping a dramatic two weeks of spring sports championships
Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris, Sr.
Finished her high school career in style, scoring four goals in the Cardinals’ dominating 6-0 victory over Christian Heritage to claim the Class 3A state championship, completing the season with 53 goals.
Photos: Verdigris dominates Christian Heritage to win 3A girls soccer title
State Championship Soccer
The Verdigris Lady Cardinals celebrate their win over Christian Heritage after the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
The Verdigris Lady Cardinals celebrate their win over Christian Heritage after the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Maribel Shaddix (right) and Christian Heritage's Jolie Holmes chase down a loose ball during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Christian Heritage goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine makes a stop during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Christian Heritage's Michaela White and Verdigris' Maribel Shaddix chase down the ball during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Christian Heritage goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine makes a stop during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Sicilei Redd stays out in front of Christian Heritage's Bailey Shook during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Lauren Bulcroft heads in the sixth goal for the Lady Cardinals over the head of Christian Heritage goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Surrounded by Christian Heritage players, Verdigris' Lauren Bulcroft looks for room to move during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Christian Heritage during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Abagayle Barnes slides toward Christian Heritage's Kensei Lawson during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Christian Heritage's Lyla Baker takes the ball up the field against pressure from Verdigris' Trinity Ross during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Maribel Shaddix weaves through pressure from the Christian Heritage defense during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Maribel Shaddix weaves through pressure from the Christian Heritage defense during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Grace Barnard chases her shot all the way across the goal line as she scores the second goal for the Cardinals against Christian Heritage during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris goalkeeper Lillian Adams makes a stop against Christian Heritage during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Abagayle Barnes and Christian Heritage's Annabelle Bean compete for the ball during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
State Championship Soccer
Verdigris' Lexy Borgstadt heads the ball in front of pressure from Christian Heritage's Annabelle Bean during the 3A girls state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
$1 for 6 months
Our lowest offer ever: Support local journalism created by the Tulsa World newsroom. Just $1 for 6 months for a digital-only subscription for a limited time. Subscribe in less than a minute:
https://go.tulsaworld.com/may1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!