Verdigris girls roll past Christian Heritage for 3A soccer championship

CLAREMORE — The Verdigris girls’ motto this season was “the tradition continues,” and that was evident Saturday at Rogers State University’s Soldier Field.
Lauren Bulcroft scored four goals to lead the Cardinals to a dominating 6-0 victory over Christian Heritage to claim the Class 3A state championship.
Verdigris won the 4A state title in 2018 and reached the final again in 2019 before joining the newly created Class 3A last season (which ended without a champion due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Overall, it was the sixth state championship for Verdigris in its eighth finals appearance, all since 2011.
“Amazing, I am so proud of all of us, we’ve worked so hard to get here,” said Bulcroft, who believes she ended her senior season with 53 goals. “I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Grace Barnard and Sicilei Redd also scored for the Cardinals (17-2), who won their 14th straight match, by a combined margin of 92-0.
“We’re absolutely elated,” Verdigris coach Stacy Risenhoover said. “We didn’t quite think it would be 6-0, we came out prepared. They played hard all year long, they have not only the fight to continue when something’s close or maybe not going their way, and they just pushed through and they’ve done a wonderful job this year.”
Christian Heritage (13-2), which beat Rejoice Christian 7-0 in a semifinal Tuesday, had won 12 in a row with seven shutouts entering the final.
Bulcroft struck for the game’s first goal with 24:19 remaining in the opening half, dribbling through multiple defenders and then shooting with the outside of her right foot, low inside the right post from 7 yards out.
“I felt like it was important to get one from the start, get everyone going and keep everyone’s motivation up and get everyone’s energy up,” Bulcroft said. “In a game like this, when the pressure’s on, you don’t want them to get the first goal, and I’m glad that we accomplished that.”
The Cardinals then made it 2-0 just 1:04 later when Maribel Shaddix headed a long throw-in by Lexy Borgstadt over Christian Heritage goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine’s head and Barnard knocked it home from 2 yards out.
Redd extended the lead to 3-0 with 10:17 left in the first half, and Bulcroft added three more in the second half.
“She’s done a great job for us,” Risenhoover said of Bulcroft. “Not only has she been able to handle some punishment she’s taken here and there, but she settles down and keeps her head and just does a great job. When we need it the most, she comes through.”
Risenhoover also praised her team’s defense, which last conceded a goal on March 26 in a 1-0 loss to Class 6A Stillwater, citing all four starting defenders: Abagayle Barnes, Borgstadt, Trinity Ross and Emma Beats.
“Our defense has played phenomenal, they really have,” Risenhoover said. “They all four complement each other and play so well together, it’s kind of like they’re reading each other’s minds.”
Bulcroft, who also scored both Verdigris goals in their 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinal on Tuesday, noted that she was motivated all season by the 3-1 state final loss to Clinton in 2019.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said. “That game was tough, we lost our goalkeeper the day before and we had to fight it out and God didn’t want us to have that one and we got this one. We prayed and we made it happen.”
Verdigris 6, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage;0;0;--;0
Verdigris;3;3;--;6
Goals: Bulcroft, Barnard (Shaddix), Redd (Borgstadt), Bulcroft, Bulcroft (Shaddix), Bulcroft (Barnard).
Saves: CH, Bodine, 11; V, Adams, 3, Bennett, 0.