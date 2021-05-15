Verdigris girls roll past Christian Heritage for 3A soccer championship

Bulcroft struck for the game’s first goal with 24:19 remaining in the opening half, dribbling through multiple defenders and then shooting with the outside of her right foot, low inside the right post from 7 yards out.

“I felt like it was important to get one from the start, get everyone going and keep everyone’s motivation up and get everyone’s energy up,” Bulcroft said. “In a game like this, when the pressure’s on, you don’t want them to get the first goal, and I’m glad that we accomplished that.”

The Cardinals then made it 2-0 just 1:04 later when Maribel Shaddix headed a long throw-in by Lexy Borgstadt over Christian Heritage goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine’s head and Barnard knocked it home from 2 yards out.

Redd extended the lead to 3-0 with 10:17 left in the first half, and Bulcroft added three more in the second half.

“She’s done a great job for us,” Risenhoover said of Bulcroft. “Not only has she been able to handle some punishment she’s taken here and there, but she settles down and keeps her head and just does a great job. When we need it the most, she comes through.”