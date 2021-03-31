Van Fitch's comeback keys Jenks girls soccer's strong start; Broken Arrow wins Alabama tournament

Fitch, an Arkansas signee, is also a team captain as voted by her teammates, although she’s not necessarily a loud leader.

“She’s one of the most soccer-smart, tactical players that we have, so she’ll coach them up on the field, but not a super-vocal leader, but definitely a leader by example,” Johnson said. “All the girls respect her, just the presence, and what she brings to the field just kind of demands attention. But she’s so humble and down-to-earth, and creative and all those things that you love about a player.”

Other crucial contributors to the Trojans’ success have been forward Quinn Turner and center backs Daisy Solorzano and Hannah Wright.

Jenks has responded well since a frustrating 1-0 loss to Booker T. Washington on March 23, in which the Trojans had 19 shots on goal but couldn’t score.

“It kind of lit a fire under our girls, that urgency that you got to put those away,” Johnson said. “Since then, we rattled off 12 goals this weekend and then got two (Tuesday). Overall, I’ve just been proud of them. Each game, we’re taking different things and patterns that we saw and trying to build on it and fix that in the next one.”

