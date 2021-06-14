Union's Makenzie Malham receives Gatorade Award as Oklahoma girls soccer player of the year

Union junior Makenzie Malham is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma girls soccer player of the year.

The 5-foot-9 midfielder had 18 goals and seven assists this past season, helping lead her team to a 10-4 record and the Class 6A semifinals.

She is ranked as the South region’s No. 2 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class by Top Drawer Soccer and is a finalist for All-World girls soccer player of the year.

The fifth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, are set for Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow.

“Malham is a true winner,” Owasso coach Sam Bowers said. “She’s a great overall player who affects the game in a lot of different ways.”

Also a three-year starter in basketball, Malham averaged 6.3 points, three rebounds and 2.6 assists as a junior, helping lead her team to a 19-2 record and the 6A semifinals.

She is the fourth Union player and second from her family chosen for the award in girls soccer. Taylor Malham, who played her senior season at the University of Arkansas in 2020-21, was the Gatorade recipient in 2017.