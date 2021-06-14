 Skip to main content
Union's Makenzie Malham receives Gatorade Award as Oklahoma girls soccer player of the year
Union's Makenzie Malham receives Gatorade Award as Oklahoma girls soccer player of the year

  • Updated
All World- Makenzie Malham (copy)

Union's Makenzie Malham is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma girls soccer player of the year.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Union junior Makenzie Malham is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma girls soccer player of the year.

The 5-foot-9 midfielder had 18 goals and seven assists this past season, helping lead her team to a 10-4 record and the Class 6A semifinals.

She is ranked as the South region’s No. 2 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class by Top Drawer Soccer and is a finalist for All-World girls soccer player of the year.

The fifth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, are set for Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. Order tickets here.

“Malham is a true winner,” Owasso coach Sam Bowers said. “She’s a great overall player who affects the game in a lot of different ways.”

Also a three-year starter in basketball, Malham averaged 6.3 points, three rebounds and 2.6 assists as a junior, helping lead her team to a 19-2 record and the 6A semifinals.

She is the fourth Union player and second from her family chosen for the award in girls soccer. Taylor Malham, who played her senior season at the University of Arkansas in 2020-21, was the Gatorade recipient in 2017.

Gatorade made the announcement Tuesday in its 36th year of honoring the top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The award honors athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

Malham has a weighted 4.63 GPA. She is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and has volunteered in association with the National Honor Society.

She is now a finalist for Gatorade’s prestigious national player of the year award, which will be announced later this month.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Gatorade Award

Gatorade Award

Previous recipients as state female soccer player of the year:

2020: Madison Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington

2018: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington

2017: Taylor Malham, Union

2016: Parker Goins, Union

2015: Kaylee Dao, Jenks

2014: Anna Beffer, Union

2013: Liz Keester, Jenks

2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley

2011: Liz Keester, Jenks

2010: Hayley Harryman, Edmond North

2009: Caitlin Mooney, Edmond Santa Fe

2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2007: Rebecca Allen, Jenks

2006: Rebecca Allen, Jenks

2005: Emily Peterson, Jenks

2004: Emily Peterson, Jenks

2003: Elizabeth Remy, Norman

2002: Nikki Baker, Bixby

2001: Camie Bybee, Putnam North

2000: Vonda Matthews, Broken Arrow

1999: Vonda Matthews, Broken Arrow

1998: Anne Remy, Norman

Tags

