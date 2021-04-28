Soccer: Verdigris girls claim district title; East Central boys enter playoffs on high note

Verdigris girls claim another district title

After defeating Victory Christian 2-0 Monday and following up with a 4-0 triumph over Skiatook Tuesday in a final tune-up before the playoffs, the Verdigris girls completed the regular season with a 13-2 record and riding a 10-game winning streak, all shutouts.

Following their Class 4A state championship in 2018 and state final appearance in 2019, Verdigris moved down to the newly created Class 3A during the brief 2020 season (before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Now, with most of the players who contributed to that recent success no longer on the team, the Cardinals are dominating their new class, winning District 3A-3 with a perfect 8-0 record while outscoring opponents by a combined 65-0.

“We had seven seniors last year that graduated and they were all starters, so when we were coming into this season, we weren’t real sure what to expect,” said Verdigris coach Stacy Risenhoover. “But when we got to the Stillwater tournament (March 25-26) and we watched them fight and claw, and the grit that this little team ended up having, it really excited me. I didn’t know for sure if we would have that, but they have really come into their own and played well together. They’re always positive and they work really, really hard.”