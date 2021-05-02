Soccer playoffs start with Bishop Kelley favored to sweep 5A titles

6A Boys
Defending champion (2019): Jenks
Team to beat: Mustang. The District 6A-2 champions are the only unbeaten team in 6A (15-0) and have outscored opponents by a combined margin of 65-2 all season, including victories over other contenders such as Jenks and District 6A-1 champion Edmond Deer Creek (12-2).
Local teams to watch: District 6A-3 champions Broken Arrow (12-2-1) will be a force to be reckoned with, led by forward Alejandro Garcia, midfielder Andrew Kruse and center back Greyson Owens. The Tigers have won four straight, all shutouts, since their upset loss to BTW on Apr. 15. Also keep an eye on District 6A-4 champion Stillwater (12-3), which is 10-1 in its last 11 outings.
Playoff Pairings
Tuesday's first round
Southmoore (9-5) at Edmond Deer Creek (12-2), 8 p.m.; OKC Northwest Classen (11-2) at Westmoore (9-5), 8 p.m.; Sand Springs (8-6) at Stillwater (12-3), 7 p.m.; Owasso (8-7) at Edmond Memorial (8-4), 7 p.m.; Jenks (9-5) at Broken Arrow (12-2-1), 8 p.m.; Union (9-5) at Enid (13-2), 7 p.m.; Norman (6-7) at Mustang (15-0), 7 p.m.; OKC U.S. Grant (10-3) at Norman North (9-4), 8 p.m.
Friday's quarterfinals
Southmoore/Edmond Deer Creek winner vs. OKC Northwest Classen/Westmoore winner; Sand Springs/Stillwater winner vs. Owasso/Edmond Memorial winner; Jenks/Broken Arrow winner vs. Union/Enid winner; Norman/Mustang winner vs. OKC U.S. Grant/Norman North winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
5A Boys
Defending champion (2019): Bishop Kelley.
Team to beat: Bishop Kelley. The Comets (12-3) are seeking their fourth straight state championship after another strong season. Kelley won all seven District 5A-3 games by at least two goals, and has not lost to a 5A squad this year. Led by midfielders Cooper King, Jacob Chapple, Will Applegate (their leading scorer) and Braedon Gehring, the Comets enter the post-season on an eight-game winning streak.
Local teams to watch: East Central (10-3) won another District 5A-4 title this year, going 7-0 in the district while surrendering just two goals in those contests. The Cardinals enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak and have only lost to 6A squads this season. Another contender is Edison (11-3).
Playoff Pairings
Tuesday's first round
Lawton MacArthur (7-7) at OKC Southeast (7-1), 7 p.m.; OKC McGuinness (7-5) at Piedmont (10-3), 7:30 p.m.; Glenpool (7-8) at East Central (10-3), 7 p.m.; Pryor (11-4) at Edison (11-3), 7 p.m.; Coweta (7-7) at Bishop Kelley (12-3), 7:30 p.m.; Will Rogers (10-3) at Durant (8-6), 6 p.m.; El Reno (5-7) at Santa Fe South (10-4), 8 p.m.; Ardmore (12-3) at OKC Capitol Hill (9-4), 7 p.m.
Friday's quarterfinals
Lawton MacArthur/OKC Southeast winner vs. OKC McGuinness/Piedmont winner; Glenpool/East Central winner vs. Pryor/Edison winner; Coweta/Bishop Kelley winner vs. Will Rogers/Durant winner; El Reno/Santa Fe South winner vs. Ardmore/OKC Capitol Hill winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
4A Boys
Defending champion (2019): OKC Southeast
Team to beat: Clinton. The only undefeated team in Class 4A, Clinton (14-0) has won its last 10 games by a 67-7 margin.
Local teams to watch: Fort Gibson (10-2) has been to the state final three consecutive seasons, winning it all in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers had won eight straight games before falling 2-1 to Metro Christian in their last game on April 22. Holland Hall (11-4, 4A-3 champion) and Metro Christian (10-5), which play each other in the first round Monday, have both looked impressive and whoever wins could go on a deep playoff run, as could Hilldale (14-1).
Playoff Pairings
Monday's first round
Weatherford (9-4) at Bethany (8-4), 8 p.m.; Ada (12-3) at Woodward (10-4), 7:30 p.m.; Cascia Hall (4-7) at Fort Gibson (10-2), 8 p.m.; Wagoner (8-4) at Miami (8-3), 6 p.m.; Metro Christian (10-5) at Holland Hall (11-4), 7 p.m.; Oologah (6-6) at Hilldale (14-1), 8 p.m.; Newcastle (8-6) at Clinton (14-0), 8 p.m.; Cache (7-8) at Madill (8-5), 7 p.m.
Thursday's quarterfinals
Weatherford/Bethany winner vs. Ada/Woodward winner; Cascia Hall/Fort Gibson winner vs. Wagoner/Miami winner; Metro Christian/Holland Hall winner vs. Oologah/Hilldale winner; Newcastle/Clinton winner vs. Cache/Madill winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
3A Boys
Defending champion: None
Team to beat: Claremore Sequoyah (12-0) is the only unbeaten team in the newly-created Class 3A, while outscoring opponents 48-8, including three victories over 4A squads. Won all four District 3A-3 games by a combined margin of 19-3.
Local teams to watch: Summit Christian (8-5-1), the 3A-4 champs who won all five contests by a combined margin of 20-3, looks impressive. Rejoice Christian (9-3) and Regent Prep (4-2) also could make some noise in the playoffs.
Playoff Pairings
Monday's first round
Christian Heritage (4-5) at OKC Mount St. Mary (12-3), 8 p.m.; Oklahoma Christian School (8-6) at Community Christian (9-4), 7 p.m.; Victory Christian (5-8) at Summit Christian (8-5-1), 7 p.m.; Westville (4-3) at Commerce (7-5), 7 p.m.; Heavener (3-5) at Claremore Sequoyah (12-0), 7 p.m.; Rejoice Christian (9-3) at Regent Prep (4-2), 8 p.m.; OKC Heritage Hall (6-6) at Crooked Oak (9-2), 7 p.m.; Harding Charter (4-8) at Crossings Christian (8-3), 7 p.m.
Thursday's quarterfinals
Christian Heritage/OKC Mount St. Mary winner vs. Oklahoma Christian School/Community Christian winner; Victory Christian/Summit Christian winner vs. Westville/Commerce winner; Heavener/Claremore Sequoyah winner vs. Rejoice Christian/Regent Prep winner; OKC Heritage Hall/Crooked Oak winner vs. Harding Charter/Crossings Christian winner
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
6A Girls
Defending champion (2019): Norman North
Team to beat: Norman North. The 2019 champions are Class 6A’s only unbeaten team (12-0) this year, taking the District 6A-1 crown again along the way, surrendering just six goals all season and posting eight shutouts.
Local teams to watch: Jenks (13-1) rolls into the playoffs on an 11-game winning streak, during which it has outscored opponents 68-3, including shutouts in all seven 6A-4 matches. Led by star forward Van Fitch, as well as Quinn Turner and center backs Daisy Solorzano and Hannah Wright, the Trojans are on a mission. Also keep an eye on Union (8-3), which claimed the 6A-3 title with a 3-0 win over 2018 state champions Broken Arrow (11-2) last Wednesday.
Playoff Pairings
Tuesday's first round
Southmoore (11-3) at Norman North (12-0), 6 p.m.; Yukon (10-3) at Westmoore (9-6), 6 p.m.; Bixby (8-6) at Jenks (13-1), 7 p.m.; Bartlesville (10-5) at Broken Arrow (11-2), 6 p.m.; Sapulpa (9-6) at Union (8-3), 7 p.m.; Edmond Memorial (9-6) at Owasso (8-2), 7 p.m.; Edmond Santa Fe (4-7) at Edmond North (9-3), 7 p.m.; Mustang (11-4) at Edmond Deer Creek (10-4), 6 p.m.
Friday's quarterfinals
Southmoore/Norman North winner vs. Yukon/Westmoore winner; Bixby/Jenks winner vs. Bartlesville/Broken Arrow winner; Sapulpa/Union winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Owasso winner; Edmond Santa Fe/Edmond North winner vs. Mustang/Edmond Deer Creek winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
5A Girls
Defending champion (2019): Booker T. Washington
Team to beat: Bishop Kelley (10-4) rolled through District 5A-3, prevailing in all seven matchups by a combined margin of 49-0, winning each game by at least three goals. The Comets are led by forward Liz Campbell, midfielder Emily Moss and defenders Alex Borovich and Elizabeth Sullivan. The only losses for Kelley, which reached the 2019 state final, have come against 6A schools this year.
Local teams to watch: Pryor (10-4) won 5A-4 with a 6-1 record, allowing just three goals in the seven games and posting six shutouts. The Tigers’ 1-0 triumph over Collinsville (10-4) on April 20 clinched the district title. The Cardinals could also be formidable, entering the playoffs having gone 9-1 in their last 10 outings, with just that loss to Pryor.
Playoff Pairings
Tuesday's first round
Ardmore (10-5) at OKC McGuinness (11-1), 7 p.m.; Guymon (6-7) at Lawton MacArthur (7-7), 7 p.m.; Durant (9-6) at Pryor (10-4), 5 p.m.; Claremore (7-7) at Midwest City Carl Albert (8-4-1), 7 p.m.; Coweta (7-7) at Bishop Kelley (10-4), 5:30 p.m.; McAlester (10-5) at Collinsville (10-4), 7 p.m.; Guthrie (6-7) at Piedmont (11-2), 5:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South (13-6-1) at Noble (11-2), 7 p.m.
Friday's quarterfinals
Ardmore/OKC McGuinness winner vs. Guymon/Lawton MacArthur winner; Durant/Pryor winner vs. Claremore/Midwest City Carl Albert winner; Coweta/Bishop Kelley winner vs. McAlester/Collinsville winner; Guthrie/Piedmont winner vs. Santa Fe South/Noble winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
4A Girls
Defending champion (2019): Clinton
Team to beat: Metro Christian (14-0) is the only undefeated team left in 4A and has enjoyed an outstanding season so far, posting 11 consecutive shutouts and outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 53-1. The 4A-4 champion Patriots are led offensively by Karsyn Combs and Sydney Maddox, and defensively by defenders Lauren Bingham and Rhianna Simoni, as well as goalkeeper Tatum Sanders. District 4A-1 champion Bethany (11-1) will also be a major contender.
Local teams to watch: District 4A-3 champion Oologah (13-2) hasn’t lost to a 4A squad at all this season and is on nine-game winning streak, , a stretch in which they’ve outscored opponents 25-1. Fort Gibson (11-3) is 7-1 in its last eight, with its only 4A losses coming to Metro Christian (1-0 on Apr. 22) and Oologah (2-1 on Mar. 23).
Playoff Pairings
Monday's first round
Cache (9-5) at Bethany (11-1), 6 p.m.; Cleveland (4-3) at Clinton (11-3), 6 p.m.; Grove (12-4) at Metro Christian (14-0), 7 p.m.; Hilldale (10-5) at Cascia Hall (7-5), 4 p.m.; Wagoner (8-7) at Oologah (13-2), 6 p.m.; Holland Hall (10-5) at Fort Gibson (11-3), 6 p.m.; Ada (6-9) at Woodward (10-4), 5:30 p.m.; Chickasha (8-7) at Harrah (9-4), 7 p.m.
Thursday's quarterfinals
Cache/Bethany winner vs. Cleveland/Clinton winner; Grove/Metro Christian winner vs. Hilldale/Cascia Hall winner; Wagoner/Oologah winner vs. Holland Hall/Fort Gibson winner; Ada/Woodward winner vs. Chickasha/Harrah winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
3A Girls
Defending champion: None
Team to beat: Verdigris (13-2) won the 2018 4A state title and reached the final again in 2019, and is now rolling along in the newly-created 3A, entering the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak, during which it has outscored opponents 70-0. Led by forward Lauren Bulcroft, who has scored 38 goals so far this season, along with Maribel Shaddix, Lexy Borgstadt, Grace Barnard and sophomore defender Abagayle Barnes, the District 3A-3 champion Cardinals have only lost to 6A teams.
Local teams to watch: District 3A-4 champion Locust Grove (15-0) has posted 13 shutouts and outscored opponents 70-2.
Playoff Pairings
Monday's first round
Community Christian (6-8) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-0), 6 p.m.; Crossings Christian (9-3) at Christian Heritage (10-1), 5:30 p.m.; Mannford (8-6) at Locust Grove (15-0), 6 p.m.; Westville (10-4) at Rejoice Christian (10-2), 8 p.m.; Porter (11-4) at Verdigris (13-2), 6 p.m.; Victory Christian (7-6) at Regent Prep (5-3), 6 p.m.; OKC Mount St. Mary (10-4) at Bridge Creek (10-1), 7 p.m.; Harding Charter (11-3) at Oklahoma Christian School (13-1), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Community Christian/OKC Heritage Hall winner vs. Crossings Christian/Christian Heritage winner; Mannford/Locust Grove winner vs. Westville/Rejoice Christian winner; Porter/Verdigris winner vs. Victory Christian/Regent Prep winner; OKC Mount St. Mary/Bridge Creek winner vs. Harding Charter/Oklahoma Christian School winner.
May 11
Semifinals
May 14 or 15
State championship
-- John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World