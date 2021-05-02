Soccer playoffs start with Bishop Kelley favored to sweep 5A titles

Playoff Pairings

4A Boys

Local teams to watch: Fort Gibson (10-2) has been to the state final three consecutive seasons, winning it all in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers had won eight straight games before falling 2-1 to Metro Christian in their last game on April 22. Holland Hall (11-4, 4A-3 champion) and Metro Christian (10-5), which play each other in the first round Monday, have both looked impressive and whoever wins could go on a deep playoff run, as could Hilldale (14-1).