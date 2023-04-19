Rogers boys hitting their stride

After winning District 5A-4 last season and advancing to the Class 5A state semifinals, the Will Rogers boys’ squad has a revamped roster that is finally getting some of its injured players back — and just keeps on winning.

An exciting 2-1 overtime victory over East Central last Friday night lifted the Ropers (11-1) into first place in the district and a 6-0 triumph over Grove on Tuesday clinched the 5A-4 title again with one more regular season contest remaining.

“We’re doing pretty well, I think we can do better,” said Rogers coach Bart Hill. “We’ve had a lot of injuries or kids out of town for key games, so last week, we finally got fully healthy again. We’ve been operating all season with three starters missing or four starters missing one game and two in another game. Overall, pretty pleased, given that we graduated five seniors last year. We’re getting healthy now, things are starting to click a little better. I thought we would do well again this year.”

One of the keys to Rogers’ success this year has been the spreading around of the offense. There is no one player for opponents to focus on when multiple players can produce. Right now, Julio Gomez, who scored the overtime game-winner about a minute into the second OT period to defeat East Central (who also reached the state semifinals last year), tops the squad with 10 goals, but there are plenty of other sources for offense, such as Robert Ordorica, who has five goals. Further demonstrating that the Ropers have a diverse attack is that neither Gomez nor Ordorica were among the five different scorers against Grove Tuesday.

Other key contributors include defensive midfielder Bryan Peralta, center back Abraham Maravilla and goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, a group that has helped the Ropers limit opponents to just eight goals against all season.

“Probably our best overall player is Bryan Peralta,” Hill said. “He plays high-level ECNL club, he can play any position on the field. And my really strong center back, Abraham Maravilla, he’s a senior, he’ll be going to the All-State Game. Probably one of the most important for us is Jonathan Orozco, our ‘keeper. He’s big-time, everybody knows him, all the other coaches. I think he’s been our starting ‘keeper for at least three years. He’s really legit, he can do anything with the ball at his feet, he can save everything, a communicator. He’s one of our captains, the kid’s a high-level player.”

With many of their key players, including Gomez and Ordorica, filling crucial roles on the varsity team for the first time, there’s been a bit of a learning curve, but they’re thriving with the opportunity.

“They were all on my JV last year, because my varsity was so good,” Hill said. “They could have played, and I think for the playoffs, we pulled two of them up just in case I needed them, but now, they have the path to play, and start, and they’re taking full advantage of it. They’ve been big contributors. Overall, that just describes us; we’re an unselfish team, we move the ball around and we’re finally healthy towards the end of the year here.”

Union girls bounce back from loss

The Union girls may have lost their best player from last year’s team (All-World Player of the Year Finalist Makenzie Malham, who graduated) that went 12-6 and reached the Class 6A state semifinals, but the Redhawks have been enjoying another strong season. After starting the season 10-0 while outscoring opponents 32-8, Union lost a tough District 6A-3 contest to Jenks 2-0 on April 11.

Union (12-1) rebounded from its loss to the Trojans by crushing Choctaw 10-0 (with the mercy rule ending the game seven-plus minutes early) last Friday.

That left the Redhawks in a remarkable four-way tie for first place in the district with Jenks, Edmond North and Enid all at 4-1. Union had already beaten Enid 9-0 on April 4 and Edmond North 2-1 on the road on April 7.

Edmond North, which took down Jenks 4-1 last Friday, then defeated Enid 9-0 Tuesday night, while the Trojans beat Stillwater 7-0 and Union shut out Sand Springs 3-0, leaving those three teams tied for first, with one more game left for each.

“I think things are going great,” said Union coach Jami Rozell. “We just had a tough break; Jenks has a great team, they just outplayed us that day. I think if we see them again in the playoffs, we’ll be ready. But just some tough teams. Edmond North, we beat them, that was a tough win. We had a couple of players with injuries after that going into the Jenks game, so it was kind of tough. I think that’s going to make us stronger by the time we get to playoffs.”

Without Malham spearheading the offense, the Redhawks have been led by sophomore striker Hailey Green, who scored four goals in the Choctaw game and another against Sand Springs to top the squad with 15. Her sister Savannah Green (a senior) is second with seven goals — including two against Choctaw — and Danae Hobson has six. Junior Alaina Trevino, who scored twice while adding three assists against Choctaw, leads the team with eight assists.

While all of them were on the team last year, each has taken on larger roles this season and excelled.

“Those kids that came in, it’s a little bit different style of play without (Malham) on the field but it’s really fun to watch,” Rozell said. “I’ve seen some kids step up and lead in ways that maybe they didn’t last year, so some opportunities for different kids.”

On defense, the Redhawks benefit from the outstanding play of two senior center backs, Khari Carreno (who was an All-World First Team selection last season) and Karlee Meyer, as well as senior goalkeeper Riley Bartmess.

“Karlee was one of the players we were missing for the Jenks game, she was out with a concussion,” Rozell said. “We’re hoping to have her back soon. And (Riley), she came up big for us a few times in that game and a few other times. We were in the Deer Creek Tournament, she made some big saves in the final of that tournament (which Union won 2-1 over defending state champion Edmond Deer Creek on March 25), so she’s just an amazing leader for us this year.”