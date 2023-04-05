Dutch girls not same squad that won 4A title

After losing 11 seniors off the team that won the Class 4A state championship last year, Holland Hall’s girls have a big challenge ahead of them this season. The Dutch (8-1) do still return some key players, but a lot of the depth and big-game experience are gone and a new group of players has to step up into those roles.

Despite that, the team has started off the 2023 season strong, winning their first seven games by a combined margin of 31-2 before falling 5-1 to 6A Owasso in the final of their Holland Hall Invitational tournament last weekend.

After the difficult outing against Owasso, coach Troy Tokarchik was eager to see what his very young squad could do against 4A competition. They rebounded with a 4-0 triumph over Catoosa to kick off District 4A-3 action Tuesday night.

“At any given point, we had four freshmen at certain times on the field, we had four or five sophomores on the field, we had one senior,” Tokarchik said. “We went from being really old to really young in the span of a year. We’re excited for 4A, 4A is stacked with talent. We definitely have our work cut out for us in our own class, in district play.”

The Dutch still have Berkley Zahn, a junior who led the squad with 23 goals and added 10 assists last year; she scored the only goal against Owasso. Several other key contributors from the 2022 championship team remain as well: Nicolle Torres, Maclean Meeks, Berkley’s younger sister Parker Zahn, Elizabeth Mundell, Amelia Clark and several others.

The task now for Tokarchik is molding this new group into a cohesive unit and enabling some of the younger players to step up into bigger roles than they had last season.

“I always think, a new season is a totally new book, and with a new book, it comes to us as a program going back to our core values,” Tokarchik said of the process that has been underway for a while now. “We start there and then we begin to identify, ‘What are the characteristics of this team? And how can we mold those together to move forward?’ I think we’re making great progress with it, we’re trying to figure out a nice system of play. It’s just a matter of figuring it out, putting people in different places, seeing who can play together and who combines well together. In the end, in high school athletics, when the players take ownership of a program is when the success tends to come and you’re starting to see signs of these girls taking ownership. So it’s good.”

Edison boys propelled by three excellent midfielders

Missing a number of key players early on, Edison’s boys lost their first four games – three to teams from Arkansas and one to last year’s Class 6A finalist, Mustang. But since they’ve gotten some of them back on the field, the Eagles (4-4) have been firing on all cylinders. Last weekend, they won all three of their games at the Holland Hall Invitational tournament, including a tight 3-2 triumph (5-4 in penalty kicks) over past tormentor Bishop Kelley in the final on Saturday night.

Even though Bishop Kelley was playing mostly backups, it was a momentous occasion for Edison, marking their first win in 13 attempts against Kelley over the last nine years, a span that includes the 2021 Class 5A state championship game.The Eagles followed that tournament victory with a difficult 3-2 overtime win over Memorial, on a golden goal from Moises Ramirez, on Tuesday in their first District 5A-3 contest.

Head coach Jason Rogers was happy with how his team battled against a good team (Memorial is now 7-2) – and the wind.

“They are a hard team to break down, as they are well-organized and fight for everything,” Rogers said of Memorial. “We just found a little luck and some of our young players made big plays. Good teams can’t always win pretty and the boys proved that they can win ugly, too. Great fight by a bunch of great kids.”

Ramirez also had the Eagles’ first goal of the game and freshman Gael Obre Santos scored the second one, off an assist by Liam Moore, to tie it 2-2.

Rogers directed a lot of the credit to his team’s three-headed monster in the midfield: junior Cooper Falling, senior Brandon Simon and freshman Luis Albarran. Falling scored the first goal of the game against Bishop Kelley, and all three of them scored in the shootout, with Falling delivering the game-winning kick.

Rogers is grateful to have that trio patrolling the middle of the field.

“(Falling) and Luis and Brandon Simon, they’re our midfield and they control and dictate how we play,” Rogers said. “They all give you a little bit something different. Luis, our freshman, is very special on the ball, there’s a reason that he played at Sporting KC for two years and got homesick and came home. Coop is that guy that gives us the attack and the pace going forward, and Simo keeps us calm. He’s the one doing a lot of the dirty work, but then when he gets the ball, he’s good enough on the ball that he can make things happen, from a more deep-lying defensive mid position.”

