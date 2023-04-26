Bishop Kelley’s boys team will go into the Class 5A soccer playoffs with a streak of five consecutive shutouts.

A key performer has been senior midfielder Braedon Gehring, who also is the team captain.

In last Thursday’s match for the District 5A-3 title, the Comets prevailed 1-0 over Edison. Kelley coach Phil Barkley said, “his performance as a defensive midfielder helped us to slow down the high-scoring Eagles. His leadership and defensive play led to a hard-fought win.”

In a 6-0 win over McAlester on Monday, Gehring turned in another strong defensive effort and scored two goals and adding an assist.

Dutch dominate

Holland Hall’s boys will go into the 4A playoffs next week coming off two consecutive wins as they outscored their opponents, Wagoner and McLain, by a combined score of 16-0.

Griffin Pashley had three goals and added three assists in district matches. Pashley has 12 goals and six assists this season.

Playoffs start

Class 4A and 3A first-round games are scheduled next Monday with 6A and 5A playoff openers set for Tuesday.

Sandites’ season ends

Sand Springs’ soccer teams seasons came to a close last Friday.

The girls team fell 2-1 Friday against District 6A-3 champion Edmond North at Memorial Stadium.

Ava Watts scored the lone goal Friday to tie it up from 35 yards deep in the 55th minute, but Julia McBride put the Huskies back on top nine minutes later.

Injuries and a lack of depth deprived the Sand Springs girls’ team of consecutive postseason appearances, but the Sandites still put together a solid season.

Their 8-5 mark is their second-best since 2016, and it marks the first consecutive winning seasons for the Sandites since 2015-16.

Watts ended her junior year with a team-best 21 goals, followed by Alyssa Cunningham with 11.

The Sandites will graduate only four seniors this year: Cunningham, Lauren Foster, Carson Sargent and Allie Wright.

The boys team fell 5-0 to Edmond North, ending its season with a 5-6 record and out of the playoffs.

Brian Boyles and Nathaniel McClaren led the team in scoring with two goals apiece this season.

The boys team also will graduate only four seniors: Boyles, Hudson Byers, Mason Ritter and Logan Wolfe.