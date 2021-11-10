 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signing day: Union soccer's Makenzie Malham fulfills long commitment to Arkansas
0 Comments

Signing day: Union soccer's Makenzie Malham fulfills long commitment to Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Union's Makenzie Malham waited nearly four years for Wednesday's Signing Day.

Malham made her soccer commitment to Arkansas at the end of her eighth grade year.

"It's surreal to see that's actually now happening," Malham said. "It (her commitment) seems like a pretty long time ago.

"As soon as I was on the campus I knew I wanted to go there. I wanted to play for one of the top teams in the company. The staff there are people who can develop me to be the best player I can be."

Malham's sister, Taylor, has played five seasons at Arkansas (2017-21) and been an All-SEC selection.

"I'm excited to get to the next level," Makenzie Malham said.

Makenzie Malham was the Gatorade state soccer player of the year last season and she was also a starting guard on the Union basketball team that also reached the Class 6A state semifinals.

Her father, Jeff, played basketball for Tulsa from 1991-93.

"It (Signing Day) brings back memories for sure, but it's a little different now," Jeff Malham said.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News