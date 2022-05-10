Santa Fe South eliminates Rogers from soccer playoffs

A strong team effort fueled Santa Fe South past Rogers 6-0 in the Class 5A boys soccer semifinals Tuesday night.

The Saints (17-1) will face Southeast or East Central in the state championship game at Taft Stadium Friday or Saturday at a time to be announced. The Ropers finished 15-3.

Rogers and Santa Fe South had previous history in the semifinals. The Saints beat the Ropers 2-1 in 2017 when both schools were in Class 4A.

Santa Fe South had several kids with multiple-point efforts to make sure the 2022 squad had the same success in the same situation as the one in 2017.

The Saints had five different goal scorers with Enrique Guzman netting a pair. Ivan Castaneda, Jair Estrada, and Jared Orta all finished with one goal and one assist.

Castaneda got the first goal of the game at the 25:31 mark of the first period. Orta secured the ball following a scramble near the top of the crease. Castaneda took the feed and fired one into the top part of the net.

The Ropers had one of their better chances just over two minutes later. Santos Ramos put one into the box off a corner. The ball eventually bounced off the crossbar, following a scramble.

Guzman then scored his goals in a span of 59 seconds. The first came with 18:17 left in the first half on a nice pass from Estrada. Daniel Cabrera drew the assist on Guzman’s second goal.

Guzman nearly registered a hat trick, but he was denied on a big save from Rogers keeper Jonathan Orozco with 6:30 remaining in the first half.

Santa Fe South was still able to get one more before halftime though. Estrada did the honors this time with freshman Francisco Salazar assisting at the 3:48 mark.

The Ropers had perhaps their best chance just over eight minutes into the second half, when Oscar Hernandez got behind the defense and charged down the right side.

Hernandez got a shot away, but Saints keeper Edgar Perez came aggressively off his line and the ball bounced off his chest near the edge of his crease.

The Saints got their first score of the second half at the 23:30 mark. Orta did the honors this time after a nice Castaneda cross from the right side. The final goal of the night came from Adrian Sanchez with 17:16 left.

SANTA FE SOUTH 6, ROGERS 0

Santa Fe South 4 2 — 6

Rogers 0 0 — 0

Goals: Guzman 2, Castaneda, Estrada, J. Orta, Sanchez. Saves: SFS: Perez 3, ROG: Orozco 3.