Sandites' Jack Bratcher, Xander Quiroga key East's 6A All-State boys' soccer win

MIDWEST CITY — Sand Springs graduate and Oral Roberts signee Jack Bratcher capped a strong senior high school season with a memorable moment in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association's All-State Games on Thursday night.

Bratcher said scoring a goal is always exciting, but his 43rd-minute free-kick goal in the East boys' 3-0 victory over the West was an especially thrilling experience.

“It’s something you only get to experience once,” said Bratcher, who scored 13 goals in the Sandites' 8-8 season.

The goal, which slid past a hoard of West defenders before bouncing off the keeper’s forearms, rolled gently into the back of the net to assert a 2-0 lead for the East.

Fellow Sandites teammate and goalkeeper Xander Quiroga had four saves to help the East post the shutout. Another Sand Springs graduate and ORU signee, Fernando Saldana, was selected to the East roster but was unable to play in the game held at Midwest City Carl Albert.

Union's Miguel Torres scored once and assisted on another goal.

Owasso had three players in the game -- keeper Keaton Rasmussen, midfielder Caleb Birkenfield and Oklahoma Wesleyan-bound midfielder Austin Smith.

East 1, West 0 (girls)