Sand Springs boys win in OT, reach playoffs

Cameron Summerton's second goal of the game with 3:45 remaining in the second overtime led Sand Springs to a 2-1 victory over Booker T. Washington on Friday night at S.E. Williams Stadium.
With a playoff berth on the line, the win boosted the Sandites (8-5, 4-3 District 6A-3) into a three-way tie with Union and Booker T. for the third and fourth post-season slots in the district. Union finished third and Sand Springs claimed fourth in the tiebreaker. The Sandites will visit Stillwater in a playoff opener Tuesday night.
Sandites coach Garland Betts was proud of his team’s ability to pull out the victory.
“We suffered some injuries early on and only played 11 players a night some nights, and two of my stars are hurt, out for the year, but I got five seniors and they fought and fought,” Betts said. “We had a couple of chances earlier, we should have won earlier, didn’t finish, but we made a good play at the end.”
Betts was proud of Summerton’s performance, considering that he’s usually a defender. But Betts moved him up to forward in an attempt to generate more offense, and it paid off. “Cam showed good composure and finished the game,” Betts said. “A really good game for him. He usually plays center back for us, but we were trying to scramble to win and took an injury last week, so we put him up top to see what happens.”
For Booker T. Washington (7-8, 4-3), it was a disappointing ending to the night.
The Hornets got on the board first 5:07 into the second half when Henry Holman fed a pass in front to Luke Hackler, who was all alone and drilled home a 15-yard shot.
Sand Springs tied it just two minutes later when Jack Bratcher slid a pass through the box that found Summerton about 3 yards out for a quick shot just inside the right post.
Sand Springs nearly got the game-winner with 22:55 remaining when David Fancher boomed a 50-yard free kick, but Summerton’s redirect from about 5 yards out in the box ricocheted off the right post and stayed out.
Booker T. Washington 1, Sand Springs 0, OT (girls): Mia Shadlow scored the golden goal with 1:03 remaining in the first overtime to lift Booker T. to a dramatic victory in its season finale.
The Hornets dominated possession throughout the contest, generating numerous scoring chances, but were unable to get one past Sand Springs goalkeeper Ali Day, who made 15 saves, several of them difficult.
Booker T. (7-6, 3-4 District 6A-3) misses the playoffs after going 1-3 in its previous four outings but was glad to complete the season on a high note. “I think it was really well-deserved for the girls,” Hornets coach Kaspars Kokis said. “They created so many chances, and credit to the Sand Springs goalie, she made a lot of great saves, but finally we got a good chance and put it away. It was awesome.
“I’m glad they kept going, kept their heads. I wish they were still playing in the playoffs, but they stuck with it and I’m proud of them.”
Sand Springs (7-7, 1-6) also ended its season, having lost three in a row and six of its past seven after starting out 6-1.
The game was the resumption of a contest that was started on April 23 but was suspended after 12-plus minutes because of lightning.
B.T. Washington 1,
Sand Springs 0, OT (girls)
BTW 0 0 1 — 1
Sand Springs 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BTW, Shadlow (Raley).
Saves: BTW, Thomas, 0; SS, Day, 15.
Sand Springs 2, B.T. Washington 1, OT (boys)
BTW 0 1 0 0 — 1
Sand Springs 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: BTW, Hackler (H. Holman); SS, Summerton, Summerton (Bratcher).
Saves: BTW, Jackson, 10; SS, Quiroga, 7.