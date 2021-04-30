Sand Springs boys win in OT, reach playoffs

Cameron Summerton's second goal of the game with 3:45 remaining in the second overtime led Sand Springs to a 2-1 victory over Booker T. Washington on Friday night at S.E. Williams Stadium.

With a playoff berth on the line, the win boosted the Sandites (8-5, 4-3 District 6A-3) into a three-way tie with Union and Booker T. for the third and fourth post-season slots in the district. Union finished third and Sand Springs claimed fourth in the tiebreaker. The Sandites will visit Stillwater in a playoff opener Tuesday night.

Sandites coach Garland Betts was proud of his team’s ability to pull out the victory.

“We suffered some injuries early on and only played 11 players a night some nights, and two of my stars are hurt, out for the year, but I got five seniors and they fought and fought,” Betts said. “We had a couple of chances earlier, we should have won earlier, didn’t finish, but we made a good play at the end.”