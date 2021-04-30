Sand Springs boys win in OT but not sure if they reach playoffs

No one was really sure what the outcome actually meant, with a playoff berth on the line.

What is known is that Cameron Summerton scored his second goal of the game with 3:45 remaining in the second overtime period to lead Sand Springs to a 2-1 victory over Booker T. Washington on Friday night at S.E. Williams Stadium.

The win boosts the Sandites (8-5, 4-3 District 6A-3) into a three-way tie with Union and Booker T. for the third and fourth post-season slots in the district. Sand Springs coach Garland Betts was under the impression that the tie meant Union would get the third spot and the OSSAA would end up flipping a coin to determine who gets the fourth and final position.

Both Betts and Booker T. Washington coach Jordan Schmoker were content to wait for the OSSAA to tell them whether they were in.

“I don’t think anyone has any idea, I’ll just find out whenever they say who’s in,” Schmoker said.

However it turns out, Betts was proud of his team’s ability to pull out the victory.