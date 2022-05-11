Rogers State will host Class 4A girls soccer final

Rogers State will be the site of the Class 4A girls soccer title match Friday night when Holland Hall meets Metro Christian at 6 p.m.
Holland Hall defeated Metro Christian 2-1 on April 19.
That's the only one of the eight title matches played in the Tulsa area. The other seven will be at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The only other Tulsa-area team advancing to the finals is Victory Christian's girls team that will meet Heritage Hall for the 3A title at 11 a.m. Friday.
STATE SOCCER FINALS
All games at Taft Stadium, OKC, unless noted
CLASS 6A
Boys
Mustang vs. Norman North, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Girls
Deer Creek vs. Norman North, 10:30 a.m. Saturday
CLASS 5A
Boys
Santa Fe South vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m. Friday
Girls
Piedmont vs. McGuinness, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 4A
Boys
Clinton vs. Chickasha, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Girls
Holland Hall vs. Metro Christian, 6 p.m. Friday at Rogers State
CLASS 3A
Boys
Crooked Oak vs. Heritage Hall, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Girls
Victory Christian vs. Heritage Hall, 11 a.m. Friday