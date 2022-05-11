Rogers State will host Class 4A girls soccer final

Rogers State will be the site of the Class 4A girls soccer title match Friday night when Holland Hall meets Metro Christian at 6 p.m.

Holland Hall defeated Metro Christian 2-1 on April 19.

That's the only one of the eight title matches played in the Tulsa area. The other seven will be at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The only other Tulsa-area team advancing to the finals is Victory Christian's girls team that will meet Heritage Hall for the 3A title at 11 a.m. Friday.

STATE SOCCER FINALS

All games at Taft Stadium, OKC, unless noted

CLASS 6A

Boys

Mustang vs. Norman North, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Girls

Deer Creek vs. Norman North, 10:30 a.m. Saturday

CLASS 5A

Boys

Santa Fe South vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m. Friday

Girls

Piedmont vs. McGuinness, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A

Boys

Clinton vs. Chickasha, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Girls

Holland Hall vs. Metro Christian, 6 p.m. Friday at Rogers State

CLASS 3A

Boys

Crooked Oak vs. Heritage Hall, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Girls

Victory Christian vs. Heritage Hall, 11 a.m. Friday

