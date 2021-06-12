Rejoice Christian's Lauren Force shines for 3A East girls in All-State soccer

MIDWEST CITY — Rejoice Christian's Lauren Force capped her stellar high school career with a goal, but it wasn't enough for the East as the West girls prevailed 2-1 in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State Game on Saturday at Carl Albert.

The 3A boys game was postponed for at least a week due to an East player testing positive for COVID after practicing Wednesday.

Force, who scored 36 goals in her career at Rejoice Christian, scored in the 76th minute after the West jumped to a 2-0 lead. Verdigris' Grace Barnard, an Eastern State signee who had seven career assists for the Cardinals, provided the pass.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Force, who will play at Southern Nazarene University next season. “I mean, all the girls worked really hard, and by the end we were starting to get momentum.”

Lauren Bulcroft, who scored 53 goals this season and 78 for her career at 3A champion Verdigris, played for the East.

“We were all on the edge trying to keep our momentum, keep pushing,” Bulcroft said. “And we were almost there. Two more minutes, and I guarantee we would have had something in there.”