Rejoice Christian's Lauren Force shines for 3A East girls in All-State soccer

MIDWEST CITY — Rejoice Christian's Lauren Force capped her stellar high school career with a goal, but it wasn't enough for the East as the West girls prevailed 2-1 in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State Game on Saturday at Carl Albert.
The 3A boys game was postponed for at least a week due to an East player testing positive for COVID after practicing Wednesday.
Force, who scored 36 goals in her career at Rejoice Christian, scored in the 76th minute after the West jumped to a 2-0 lead. Verdigris' Grace Barnard, an Eastern State signee who had seven career assists for the Cardinals, provided the pass.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Force, who will play at Southern Nazarene University next season. “I mean, all the girls worked really hard, and by the end we were starting to get momentum.”
Lauren Bulcroft, who scored 53 goals this season and 78 for her career at 3A champion Verdigris, played for the East.
“We were all on the edge trying to keep our momentum, keep pushing,” Bulcroft said. “And we were almost there. Two more minutes, and I guarantee we would have had something in there.”
Bulcroft, a four-time all-district selection, will play at Missouri University of Science and Technology next season. She said playing in the All-State game was an honor.
“It’s not something that everybody gets to experience,” Bulcroft said, “even though we might not have come out victorious this time.”
It was the first West victory in the All-State Games as the East swept the 6A and 5A matches.
The West’s goals came within a minute of each other, the first a 15-yard, left-footed strike from Mount St. Mary graduate Isabel York in the 31st minute that spun past the keeper’s reach and inside the left post.
Southwestern Christian signee Cameryn Decker, who scored 14 career goals at Alva, provided the eventual winning shot for the West in the 32nd minute, capitalizing off a deflection by the East keeper for a short-range finish.
Class 5A
On Friday, Bishop Kelley graduate Liz Campbell, a Tulsa signee, had the first hat trick of her senior season to lead the East girls past the West 6-3.
“My goal coming in was just to be the best teammate I can be and help my teammates win,” Campbell said, “but, I mean, luckily I finally got (a hat trick).”
In the boys game, Carl Albert's Jack Groves scored the winning goal of the East's 3-2 victory on a 15-yard strike from a sharp angle in the 80th minute.
CLASS 3A
Girls
West 2, East 1
West;2;0–;2
East 0;1—;1
Goals: West, York (Mount St. Mary) 31’; York (Alva) 32’; East, Force (Rejoice Christian) 76’, Saves: East, Bradley (Locust Grove) 5; West, Mayer (Mount St. Mary) 2; Bodine (Christian Heritage) 3.
Late Friday
CLASS 5A
Boys
East 3, West 2
East;1;2;–;3
West;1;1;–;2
Goals: East, King (Shawnee) 35’; Groves (Carl Albert) 56’, 80’; West, Hernandez (Lawton Eisenhower) 36’, Gramajo (Bishop McGuinness) 61’, Saves: East, Fraire (East Central) 4; Valdez (Memorial) 2; West, Torres (Santa Fe South) 2, Lopez (OKC Southeast) 1
Girls
East 6, West 3
East;4;2—;6
West;1;2—;3
Goals: East, Campbell (Bishop Kelley) 9’, 11’, 45’; Ochoa (Rogers) 14’; Taylor (Tahlequah) 26’; Schoelen (Carl Albert) 50’; West, Morales (Santa Fe South) 28’, 64’; Guzman (Bishop McGuinness) 44’, Saves: East, Crisp (Pryor) 6, Jimenez (Guymon) 6.