Rejoice Christian wins first playoff game in dramatic fashion

Kramer broke scoreless tie with 10:42 remaining when he capitalized on a defensive miscue by the Regent defense, popping home a 5-yard shot after a short pass from Samuel Armentrout.

“We didn’t expect it to be this close of a game, but we came through in the end, put the two in,” Kramer said. “I got two beautiful passes from Cole and Sammy for my goals. It was a team win.”

Regent responded quickly, tying it again just 1:26 later when Pace Fletcher’s pass from the left wing found Haney in the middle, and Haney’s 10-yard shot found the net low inside the left post.

“Usually in soccer, you get scored on and then you drop your heads,” Roberts said of the way the Rams rebounded after Kramer’s first goal. “We are so proud of the boys that they kept fighting, but then we conceded the second one and we just kept pressing and pressing. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough tonight.”

Then it was Rejoice Christian’s turn to not get down after surrendering the tying goal right after they took the lead, but Kramer struck again just over four minutes later.