For the second straight year — and to the same opponent — Bishop Kelley saw its quest for a 17th state title come to an end in the state 5A semifinals.

In a rematch of the last two Class 5A state champions, Sabrina Guzman’s goal in the 56th minute was the difference as OKC McGuinness blanked Bishop Kelley 1-0 Tuesday night in a semifinal round contest at Angelo Prassa Field.

The victory advances the Fighting Irish (13-0) to the Class 5A state final on either Friday or Saturday with the site yet to be determined.

McGuinness, which has now won 25 consecutive matches dating back to last season, will play the winner of the semifinal between Coweta and defending state runner-up Piedmont for the championship.

“They played a great game,” Comets head coach Ellen Glasgow said of fellow Catholic school opponent McGuinness.

“Both teams played a great game. It was a battle. They finished one chance. We didn’t finish our chances.”

After a scoreless first half in which the Irish had the wind at the their back and outshot Bishop Kelley 6-1, McGuinness continued its offensive surge in the second half albeit against the wind.

After Comets goalkeeper Berkeley Means made a tiptoe save of a shot from Guzman from 25 yards in the 49th minute, the Irish senior forward got a second opportunity from nearly the same spot in the middle of the pitch.

This time, though, her shot had a little more air under it and settled into the back of the net out of Means’ reach.

“Berkeley played a fantastic game,” Glasgow said of her sophomore goalkeeper who ended up with seven saves on 13 Irish shots.

“She has absolutely nothing to be sad about. She stepped in when we really needed her and made some fantastic saves that I think a lot of keepers wouldn’t (make).”

One of those fine saves came in the final five minutes of the first half when she dove to her left to stop a line drive attempt from the right side from 20 yards by McGuinness’ Katie Johnson.

Going against an Irish defense that has surrendered only two goals all season, the Comets (10-6) — who had an eight-match winning streak snapped — struggled to get any offensive flow but did get six shots on goal in the second half.

Two of those attempts by Olivia Shofner and Sophia Anderson caromed off Irish goalkeeper Beatrice Vogler, who collected five saves, and rolled away but Kelley could not capitalize.

Perhaps the Comets’ best scoring opportunity came in the 75th minute when Keira Koenigsknecht was wide left on a shot from 18 yards from the right side.

“I would like to have that one back,” Glasgow said of Koenigsnech’ts near miss. But it was a great shot. She made the right decision. It just happened to go wide.”

McGuinness defeated Kelley 3-1 a year ago in the semifinals on its home pitch on the way to securing the 2022 state crown.

In 2021, the Comets prevailed over the Irish 3-2 in the state final played at Rogers State University.

OKC-McGUINNESS 1, BISHOP KELLEY 0

McGuinness;0;1;—1

Bishop Kelley;0;0;—0

Goals: McGuinness— Guzman 56’. Saves: Vogler, McGuinness 5; Means, Bishop Kelley, 7.