New FC Tulsa defender Avionne Flanagan ready for Friday's match at struggling Sporting KC II

Back on the road

Notable: Defender Avionne Flanagan, acquired on loan Tuesday from MLS’ FC Cincinnati, will be available to play for FC Tulsa Friday. Flanagan said after practice Thursday that he had a good reaction when he learned he was coming to Tulsa, where he played for Baltimore Celtic Club, which won the 2015 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship U16 boys title at Mohawk Park Soccer Complex. “I have good memories in Tulsa,” Flanagan said. “Hopefully I am here to make more.” Flanagan added about why he believes FC Tulsa is a good fit for him, “Already the team is very welcoming to me. There is a lot of talent I can see right away. The team has a good bond together and it shows on the field. I am just here to hopefully help in that way, build the team and bring them up.” ... FC Tulsa, after its six-game unbeaten streak ended with a 1-0 home loss to Austin Bold FC last Saturday, meets Sporting KC II for the first time since a 4-3 win June 16. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about how KC compares now to 3-4 months ago: “They have a lot of the same principles. They are going to come out and try to dominate the ball as much as possible. They are still a bit young, so we will see a lot of enthusiasm, passion, and some mistakes. It is important that we are compact and are defending well. It is a big field. We need to take advantage of their mistakes, and also to create on our own. To come back from last week, we have to create our own opportunities.” ... Sporting KC is only 1-7-3 in its past 11 matches. The club’s leading scorer is Enoch Mushagalusa with seven goals. Rodrigo da Costa and Dario Suarez lead Tulsa with eight goals each, and Marlon Santos has seven.