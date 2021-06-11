Mustang's Isaias Silva receives Gatorade Award as state player of the year in boys soccer

Mustang 5-foot-11 senior Isaias Silva has been named Gatorade state player of the year in boys soccer.

Silva scored 33 goals and had eight assists during the 2021 season, leading the Broncos to a 17-1 record and a berth in the Class 6A semifinals.

He concluded his career with 71 goals and 26 assists.

Gatorade made the announcement Friday in its 36th year of honoring the top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Silva was also chosen Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference player of the year and was a 2020 United Soccer Coaches Association All-American.

He is the first Mustang athlete chosen in boys soccer and is now eligible for Gatorade's national player of the year award, which will be announced later this month.

Silva maintains a 3.59 academic average and has signed to play at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.

He has volunteered on behalf of an after-school program for young students and a Christmas gift initiative for underprivileged children.

