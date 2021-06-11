 Skip to main content
Mustang's Isaias Silva receives Gatorade Award as state player of the year in boys soccer
Mustang 5-foot-11 senior Isaias Silva has been named Gatorade state player of the year in boys soccer.

Silva scored 33 goals and had eight assists during the 2021 season, leading the Broncos to a 17-1 record and a berth in the Class 6A semifinals.

He concluded his career with 71 goals and 26 assists.

Gatorade made the announcement Friday in its 36th year of honoring the top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Silva was also chosen Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference player of the year and was a 2020 United Soccer Coaches Association All-American.

He is the first Mustang athlete chosen in boys soccer and is now eligible for Gatorade's national player of the year award, which will be announced later this month.

Silva maintains a 3.59 academic average and has signed to play at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.

He has volunteered on behalf of an after-school program for young students and a Christmas gift initiative for underprivileged children.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Gatorade Award

Previous recipients as state boys soccer player of the year:

2020: Will Edwards, Jenks

2019: Will Edwards, Jenks

2018: Daryl Dike, Edmond North

2017: Dante Brigida, Edmond Santa Fe

2016: Garrett McLaughlin, Heritage Hall

2015: Garrett McLaughlin, Heritage Hall

2014: Mauro Cichero, Norman North

2013: Mauro Cichero, Norman North

2012: Christian Mata, Union

2011: Will Smith, Norman North

2010: Omar Mata, Union

2009: Jack Coleman, Norman North

2008: Thomas Shannon, Broken Arrow

2007: Jonathan Gann, Union

2006: Ryan Frampton, Westmoore

2005: Kyle McNayr, Classen SAS

2004: Tyler Smith. Norman

2003: Jarod Tarver, Norman

2002: Chris Hyde, Norman North

2001: Chris Hyde, Norman North

2000: Patrick Tanner, Norman North

1999: Patrick Tanner, Norman North

1998: Dusty Stejskal, Westmoore

1997: Eric Littlepage, Jenks

1996: Hudson Blake, Jenks

1995: Clayton Treat, Union

1994: Barry Hill, Edmond Memorial

1993: Robbie Burns, Jenks

1992: Jason Jedamski, Union

1991: Gary Graham, Jenks

1990: Mark Haston, Jenks

1989: David Gordon, Jenks

1988: Kevin King, Edison

1987: Terry Manuel, Broken Arrow

1986: Steve Hayes, T. Memorial

Breaking News