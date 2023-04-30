Moses Dyer's goal in the 76th minute and Michael Nelson's two big saves late in the match rallied FC Tulsa to a 1-1 draw with Sacramento Republic on Saturday before a season-high crowd of 5,004 at ONEOK Field.

Sacramento (5-0-3) remains USL Championship's only undefeated team. Tulsa has never defeated Sacramento in 12 all-time matches with three draws and nine losses against the Republic.

The Republic seemed headed to another win over Tulsa after it took a 1-0 lead on Sebastian Herrera's goal in the 53rd minute. Herrera took a long pass, beat Nelson to the ball just outside the penalty area and chipped a shot into the net.

Tulsa (1-3-4), however, struck back when Dyer scored on a header off Milo Yosef's free kick.

“I went to go head it, and there was a slight deflection," Dyer said. "It came straight to my face, hit me, and just went in the goal. As it went in, I turned the other way and then all I heard was celebrations. I didn’t even know it went in – the ball hit me right in the front of my head, but I turned as I headed it and then all I saw was (teammate) Collin Fernandez’s face laughing.”

It was only Sacramento's second goal allowed in eight matches this season.

“It shows that we are never out of the game," Dyer said. "We don’t want to keep going down and then having to come back. Game after game, that is not what we want, but it does show good character on the team and that we never give up."

Sacramento had two good good chances to break the deadlock -- both by Russell Cicerone, one of the league's top scorers over the past four seasons. In the 80th minute, Nelson made a leaping save off the crossbar to deny Cicerone on a 20-yard free kick.

During stoppage time, Nelson made the save on Cicerone's close-range shot.

“Through any circumstance that may be difficult, this team will rise to the occasion," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "Credit goes to all guys and the belief that they have in one another -- their persistence to continue to push what we are trying to do and to accomplish. They continuously fight and give their best in any situation.”

Gavin made a formation change with his lineup as he employed a 3-4-3 formation instead of its usual 4-2-3-1, mirroring the Republic.

“We saw a new formation being played and the guys really took ahold of that and played against a team that’s in really good form at the moment," Gavin said. "We showed, regardless of the formation, that the principles are still there and the fight is still there and that is what we are going to continue to build. We are going to continue fine tuning the details, and we know that the results will follow.”

Nelson had five saves in the contest.

“We have a lot of ambition," Nelson said. "We don’t enter games with any fear, even though we respect Sacramento, we don’t fear them. They only conceded one goal this year going into tonight’s game, so we knew it was going to be a team that’s difficult to break down. But we created a lot of chances, credit to the guys that were in front of me tonight.

"They generated a lot of chances in the second half. I was disappointed we didn’t get the win, but games aren’t complete successes and complete failures. There are different areas you can take positives from and different areas you can learn from, so we made a habit of responding every time we’ve gone down. ... I think this sort of battle testing will be beneficial in the long run.”

FC TULSA 1, SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC 1

Sacramento;0;1;—;1

Tulsa;0;1;—;1

Goals: Sacramento, Herrera 1 53’; Tulsa, Dyer 2 (Yosef) 76’. Shots: Sacramento 20, Tulsa 8. Saves: Sacramento, Vitiello 1; Tulsa, Nelson 5. Fouls: Charleston 18, Tulsa 17. Yellow cards: Sacramento (3), Herrera, Lewis, Lopez; Tulsa (3), Bourgeois, Epps. Suarez. A: 5,004.