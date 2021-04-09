Mason Kidd, Coweta boys soccer bounce back against Collinsville; Lady Cardinals extend winning streak

COWETA –- The Coweta boys’ soccer team was shut out in each of its two previous outings, but after working in practice on spreading the field out, the Tigers regained their offense Friday night.
In a game that was played about 2 1/2 hours earlier than scheduled due to the storms coming through the area, Mason Kidd scored twice to help spark the Coweta offense again and lead the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over Collinsville. Justin Meadows and Elijah Olsen also scored goals for Coweta (5-4, 1-1 District 5A-4).
Joey Rigby scored for Collinsville (4-6, 1-2), pulling the Cardinals to within 2-1 with 15:02 left in the first half.
Olsen put the Tigers back up by two just over two minutes later, though, and Kidd’s second goal with 21:50 remaining in the game sealed the triumph.
Kidd had several other outstanding opportunities to pick up the hat trick, but either he missed the net or got stopped by Collinsville goalkeeper Chris Garcia, who made 13 saves on the night, a number of them difficult.
“Goalie was pretty good, had some good saves,” said Kidd, who also added an assist on Meadows’ goal. “I felt good about it. I wish I had at least a hat trick with all the chances I had.”
But the performance overall was a big improvement from when the Tigers dropped 1-0 decisions to Claremore on Tuesday and Metro Christian on Mar. 27.
“Communication and keeping each other’s heads up,” Kidd said, regarding the better performance. “(Before), whenever we would get a goal down, our heads would go down, quickly. We just couldn’t put things together, and then we come back and start getting our groove back. Everything’s looking good now.”
Coweta coach Brad Mills was happy with how his team bounced back.
“We played much better than we did earlier in the week,” Mills said. “The problem earlier in the week, we weren’t spacing the field out, we took care of that through practice the last few days and we definitely stretched the defense of the other team, so it was a much better performance. It was something we really harped on, knowing we weren’t putting goals in.”
Mills also praised midfielder Meadows, whose goal about eight minutes into the game got the Tigers started.
“Justin played a fantastic game,” Mills said. “He didn’t lose the ball, worked his socks off and ultimately, when he plays better in the middle of the field and he’s able to spread the field out, it helps everybody on the team, so definitely MVP for this game.”
Collinsville 4, Coweta 1 (girls)
Segen Henley scored two goals to help lead Collinsville to a come-from-behind victory. After Katelyn Brians’ goal gave Coweta an early 1-0 lead, Collinsville battled back, getting one just before halftime and then striking three times in the second half.
Natalie Belanger and Caydee LeClerq also scored for the Lady Cardinals (7-3, 3-0 District 5A-4), who have now won six in a row.
“They never gave up, kept pressure on the girls, kept going after it,” said Collinsville coach Jennifer Christian. “I couldn’t ask for anything more from them. We were down 1-0 in the first half, battled back, scored right before halftime, and went in and kind of took over in the second half, and that’s what you want them to do. We just didn’t give up.”
Coweta (5-5, 2-1) saw its two-game winning streak end.
BOYS
Coweta 4, Collinsville 1
Collinsville;1;0;--;1
Coweta;3;1;--;4
Goals: COL, Rigby; COW, Ju. Meadows (Kidd), Kidd (Ellis), Olsen (Ja. Meadows), Kidd (Aquino).
Saves: COL, Garcia, 13; COW, Rivelli, 6, Singleton, 0.
GIRLS
Collinsville 4, Coweta 1
Collinsville;1;3;--;4
Coweta;1;0;--;1
Goals: COL, Henley 2, Belanger, LeClerq; COW, Brians.