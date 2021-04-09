Mason Kidd, Coweta boys soccer bounce back against Collinsville; Lady Cardinals extend winning streak

“Communication and keeping each other’s heads up,” Kidd said, regarding the better performance. “(Before), whenever we would get a goal down, our heads would go down, quickly. We just couldn’t put things together, and then we come back and start getting our groove back. Everything’s looking good now.”

Coweta coach Brad Mills was happy with how his team bounced back.

“We played much better than we did earlier in the week,” Mills said. “The problem earlier in the week, we weren’t spacing the field out, we took care of that through practice the last few days and we definitely stretched the defense of the other team, so it was a much better performance. It was something we really harped on, knowing we weren’t putting goals in.”

Mills also praised midfielder Meadows, whose goal about eight minutes into the game got the Tigers started.

“Justin played a fantastic game,” Mills said. “He didn’t lose the ball, worked his socks off and ultimately, when he plays better in the middle of the field and he’s able to spread the field out, it helps everybody on the team, so definitely MVP for this game.”

Collinsville 4, Coweta 1 (girls)