Makenzie Malham, Brooke Amos lead Union's soccer winning streak

“Now that we’re healthier, we feel like we’re in a better spot than we were the last time, for sure,” Dutch coach Richard Hart said. “People have not really noticed us and I’m happy about that. The boys, they liked the football team’s success in the fall (Class 3A state champions) and the baseball team’s been very good and various Holland Hall teams have been doing very well, so they see that all kinds of things are possible.”

Said, who is committed to Rogers State, has missed a good chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, but he returned to score two goals in the win over Metro Christian, increasing his team-leading total to 14. Studebaker also had a big game, scoring on a penalty kick.

“We had been waiting for Paul to be ready, because he is a force going forward, not only creative, but he’s something of a locomotive, fast and strong when he gets going,” Hart said. “He takes the attention of two or three defenders. Studebaker is kind of the engine, he is like the coach on the field. He’s scored a lot of goals and he’s had a number of assists, and he gives directions defensively, gets people going the right way. He’s impressed me with the leadership that he’s displayed.”

Other key Holland Hall contributors include senior defender Danny Daniel, a co-captain who also scored against Metro Christian on Monday; midfielder Griffin Pashley and defender Magnus Lepak.