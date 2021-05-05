Makenzie Malham, Brooke Amos lead Union's soccer winning streak

Union girls peaking at right time
With a 6-0 victory over Sapulpa in a Class 6A playoff opener Tuesday, Union’s girls advanced to the quarterfinals.
The win was the eighth in a row for Union (9-3), which has surrendered just four goals over that span, which includes its District 6A-3-clinching 3-0 victory over Broken Arrow April 28.
“Our team started gelling and coming together as the season progressed,” Union coach Jami Rozell said. “And as we started to grow and develop, some of the lessons we learned are really helping us to peak at the right time.”
Maria Perez and Alaina Trevino scored two goals each against Sapulpa, with Raquel Fanelli and Danae Hobson also finding the back of the net. Goalkeeper Riley Bartmess recorded the shutout, her sixth of the season. On Friday, Union will host Owasso, a team it lost to, 3-2, on March 9.
Senior forward Makenzie Malham leads the squad with 11 goals, and senior midfielder Brooke Amos is also a key leader.
“(Malham is) our leading scorer and just a great leader up top for us and just a really confident player,” Rozell said. “Brooke Amos, she’s one of our senior captains and one of the more physical players. She’s a leader on the field and a leader in the classroom. She has a 4.0 GPA, just a really talented kid and a great leader for our program.”
Other key players have been Trevino, a freshman forward who leads the team with eight assists, and sophomore defender Khari Carreno.
Claremore Sequoyah rolls on in playoffs
At this point, the Claremore Sequoyah boys have to be considered one of the top contenders to emerge as the Class 3A state champion.
With a 5-0 victory Tuesday night over Heavener in the playoffs' first round, the 13-0 Eagles — the only unbeaten team in 3A — advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday against Rejoice Christian (10-3). When the teams met April 22, Claremore Sequoyah won 5-0.
“We start 10 seniors and they’ve all been with me since they were freshmen,” said Eagles coach Barry Bulman, whose team has outscored opponents 53-8 this season. “I’ve got one club player but the rest of them are just good athletes that have stuck with it, and have learned the game. There’s no panic, we just keep playing and we grind it out, one game at a time.
“My defense has only given up eight goals all season, so it’s a combination of the guys sticking it in the back of the net and then not giving up goals. That’s a recipe for success.”
Sequoyah is led offensively by Northeastern State signee Braxton Bulman, who has compiled 17 goals — including one Tuesday against Heavener — and 12 assists on the season, along with fellow senior Tyler Kruis and speedy sophomore Dylan Piguet, who had three goals against Heavener.
On the back end, defender Ramario Quintez and goalkeeper Wyatt Ramsey have been crucial to the team’s defensive record.
Bulman believes the Eagles can keep things rolling, as long as they don’t get too full of themselves.
“Just don’t read too much of your own press, just keep playing our own game,” he said of his message to them. “It’s pretty exciting. These guys have come a long way. They almost all started as freshmen — back then we were 3-12 and we’ve just increased a little bit each year. Last year, they felt was their year and then Covid got us. We only graduated one starter last year so we felt like we had ‘back-to-back’ potential, so they’ve had a little chip on their shoulder since last year.”
Holland Hall boys taking next step
After claiming the District 4A-3 regular season title, the Holland Hall boys defeated Metro Christian 4-1 Monday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Dutch (12-4) have now won nine consecutive contests by a combined 64-4. Holland Hall hosts formidable Hilldale (15-1) on Thursday.
The teams met back on March 5, with Hilldale prevailing 1-0, although Holland Hall was missing its top scorer, senior forward Paul Said, and lost senior captain Joseph Studebaker during that game to a concussion.
“Now that we’re healthier, we feel like we’re in a better spot than we were the last time, for sure,” Dutch coach Richard Hart said. “People have not really noticed us and I’m happy about that. The boys, they liked the football team’s success in the fall (Class 3A state champions) and the baseball team’s been very good and various Holland Hall teams have been doing very well, so they see that all kinds of things are possible.”
Said, who is committed to Rogers State, has missed a good chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, but he returned to score two goals in the win over Metro Christian, increasing his team-leading total to 14. Studebaker also had a big game, scoring on a penalty kick.
“We had been waiting for Paul to be ready, because he is a force going forward, not only creative, but he’s something of a locomotive, fast and strong when he gets going,” Hart said. “He takes the attention of two or three defenders. Studebaker is kind of the engine, he is like the coach on the field. He’s scored a lot of goals and he’s had a number of assists, and he gives directions defensively, gets people going the right way. He’s impressed me with the leadership that he’s displayed.”
Other key Holland Hall contributors include senior defender Danny Daniel, a co-captain who also scored against Metro Christian on Monday; midfielder Griffin Pashley and defender Magnus Lepak.