Liz Campbell leads Bishop Kelley to District 5A-3 lead; Loss could be wake-up call for Jenks boys

Difficult schedule pays off for Kelley
A 10-0 win Tuesday night over Durant lifted the Bishop Kelley girls over .500 on the season, giving the Lady Comets a 5-4 record. Including a 10-0 rout over Shawnee March 30, Kelley has risen to the top of District 5A-3 with a 2-0 mark.
Despite going 3-4 in non-district play, the Comets are enjoying another strong season. Kelley purposely filled its early schedule with tough opponents such as Class 6A powers Broken Arrow, Bixby and Mustang. All of their losses were one-goal defeats to 6A teams, including in penalty kicks to Broken Arrow and Bixby. They also beat Bixby in PKs, and shut out 6A Muskogee (7-0) and Ponca City (4-0).
“We try to make our non-district schedule as difficult as possible to help challenge us and I thought we did pretty well,” Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow said. “We’ve had more PKs than any team needs to have, which is good, because it’s practice in case that happens in the playoffs. We played Bixby, including preseason, three times now. It’s always a good game between us, we’re two evenly matched teams, and I definitely think it’s making us better.”
The Comets are led by forward Liz Campbell, who leads the team with nine goals and has six assists, as well as midfielder Emily Moss and defenders Alex Borovich and Elizabeth Sullivan.
“We’ve got Liz Campbell up top and definitely the team looks to her as a leader, for sure,” Glasgow said. “Emily Moss, she plays kind of our holding mid, and I’ve had a couple of coaches actually comment on her. She does a great job in that center mid, helping direct the play and get the ball where it needs to be, kind of set up our attack.
“And both our center backs do really well, Alex Borovich and Elizabeth Sullivan. They don’t look like typical center backs, they’re not giant, but they work really well together.”
After reaching the state final in 2019, the Comets are eyeing another long playoff run.
“I think we certainly have the potential,” Glasgow said.
Trojans lose after cruising along
Jenks coach Eric Marshall is hoping Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Enid will be somewhat of a wake-up call to his players.
“This might be one of those games that says, ‘Hey, we’re not unbeatable, we definitely have to step up our game and play every match,’” Marshall said. “I told the boys before the match, these district games are not going to be easy,’ so if there’s a night where all 11 are off, then a team can come in and sneak one, and Enid did that. Their energy level was definitely greater than ours at the every beginning.
"They got an early goal that we didn’t get back from. We had plenty of chances on the other side, it just wasn’t our night. It happens. We are missing four of our starters out of our lineup, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse. We definitely should have won that game.”
The 6-3 Trojans, defending (2019) 6A state champions, had gone 5-1 in their previous six outings, dropping only a tough 1-0 decision to Mustang.
Before that, Jenks had racked up impressive victories against other top 6A teams like Broken Arrow (3-2) and Union (3-2).
“Against Broken Arrow and Union, we didn’t have to find that level of intensity, it was already intact,” Marshall said. “I preach to the boys that the level of intensity should be there, no matter who we’re playing against. With those games against BA and Union, it was just coming out at a high level and we were clinical during both those games.”
The Trojans’ top contributors are seniors Erik Quiroz — who leads the team with five goals — and Andres Quintero, as well as Diego Sanchez.
“Erik Quiroz plays right outside for us, Andres Quintero plays in the midfield for us,” Marshall said. “They have both been starters for us since they were sophomores, so those are two key players for us. Diego Sanchez is an underclassman, he either plays up top or in the midfield, but we are lacking goals this year. We don’t have that key player that’s going to have that stockpile of goals.”
While not an offensively explosive team, Jenks excels defensively, specifically at possessing the ball.
“If we can ping the ball around and have crisp passing and positive possession going forward, that is exactly what we want to do as a team,” Marshall said. “Very possession-oriented. We are best when we do that, high tempo with passing, getting bodies into the box for service and shots.”
Jenks’ next two games are against the last two teams unbeaten in District 6A-4, at Owasso on Friday and at home against Stillwater next Tuesday.
Bixby girls bounce back
After dropping a tough 1-0 decision to Broken Arrow in their District 6A-3 opener, the Bixby girls bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, crushing Moore 10-0.
The victory improved the Spartans’ record to 5-4. They have gone 1-1 against Bishop Kelley, with each game going to penalty kicks, while defeating Owasso (twice) and Booker T. Washington, but also falling to Jenks and Mustang.
Bixby faces Putnam West in another district matchup Friday at home.
Call in your summaries
Coaches are encouraged to call in their game summaries to the World on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 918-581-8355 or 800-944-7529.
— John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World