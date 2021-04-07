Liz Campbell leads Bishop Kelley to District 5A-3 lead; Loss could be wake-up call for Jenks boys

Before that, Jenks had racked up impressive victories against other top 6A teams like Broken Arrow (3-2) and Union (3-2).

“Against Broken Arrow and Union, we didn’t have to find that level of intensity, it was already intact,” Marshall said. “I preach to the boys that the level of intensity should be there, no matter who we’re playing against. With those games against BA and Union, it was just coming out at a high level and we were clinical during both those games.”

The Trojans’ top contributors are seniors Erik Quiroz — who leads the team with five goals — and Andres Quintero, as well as Diego Sanchez.

“Erik Quiroz plays right outside for us, Andres Quintero plays in the midfield for us,” Marshall said. “They have both been starters for us since they were sophomores, so those are two key players for us. Diego Sanchez is an underclassman, he either plays up top or in the midfield, but we are lacking goals this year. We don’t have that key player that’s going to have that stockpile of goals.”

While not an offensively explosive team, Jenks excels defensively, specifically at possessing the ball.