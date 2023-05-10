East Central, after a 35-minute weather delay, turned into a well-oiled scoring machine late in the second half en route to a 3-1 victory over Bishop McGuinness in the Class 5A semifinals Tuesday night.

After losing in last year’s semifinals, East Central earned a berth in the 5A soccer state championship final – its first appearance since 2018. The Cardinals will face Santa Fe South on Friday or Saturday at Rogers State.

“To see this group of guys get a chance to get to a state championship game, it’s special,” East Central coach Connor Whitham said.

McGuinness appeared on its way to a 1-0 victory before the Cardinals scored three goals in the final 14 minutes.

East Central senior Esteban Belmontes – the same player who made the winning penalty kick in the quarterfinals four days prior – tied the game. Another senior, Jose Vivas, was credited for the assist on the throw-in pass.

After their quarterfinal win against Bishop Kelley, Whitham declared he’d trust Belmontes to hold his baby. How did he feel after the senior tied it up?

“He might be able to throw them in the air and catch them,” Whitham said jokingly. “I might trust him that much more now.”

After Belmontes’ goal, momentum shifted towards East Central, as it became much more aggressive with the ball and controlled possession during the rest of the game.

Kleber Guzman snapped the 1-1 tie with about four minutes left when he converted a turnover into a breakaway and scored on a 17-yard shot.

Two minutes later, East Central senior Emiliano Sandoval-Garcia sprinted with open grass in front of him as he kicked in the dagger.

After a scoreless first half that saw both teams play through strong wind and rain, they were granted a reset with an extended impromptu halftime. As the storm passed, the game turned from a defensive slugfest to a high-scoring affair.

McGuinness scored first as a corner pass to junior Will Kilgallon led to a goal amidst a sea of humanity at the 44-minute mark.

Despite giving up the first goal, Whitham continued to tell his team to stay calm and not overreact.

“I just told them to stick to the plan,” Whitham said. “If we keep the ball and work the ball really well, we’ll be able to find chances.”

Twenty-three minutes later, Whitham’s calm demeanor paid off.

For Whitham, he will savor being back in the championship game.

“I don’t know how many more years I have of doing this until I move on to something else, so I might not get many more chances,” Whitham said. “So it’s just special and I try to stay calm and just enjoy it.”

EAST CENTRAL 3, BISHOP MCGUINNESS 1

McGuinness;1;0;-;1

East Central;0;3--;3

Goals: Bishop McGuinness, Kilgallon 44’. East Central, Belmontes 67’. East Central, Guzman 76’. East Central, Garcia 78’.