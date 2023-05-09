YUKON – Breaks tend to even out over time in athletic events, for which Jenks can be thankful.

Yukon scored with one-tenth of a second left in regulation to force overtime on Tuesday night in a Class 6A semifinal at Miller Stadium.

But a foul on the Yukon goalkeeper with 3:40 left in the second OT resulted in a penalty kick for the Trojans and Landry Fieker buried it, giving Jenks a 2-1 win.

Jenks (12-2) advanced to play Norman North (17-0) in the title game Friday or Saturday at Rogers State. Norman North beat Edmond North 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Jenks, once the gold standard in 6A girls soccer, will be seeking a 10th state title, but its first since 2009, when the Trojans won in the next-to-last season of legendary coach Mike Carney’s tenure. Current coach Mike Parker admits to wondering when the Trojans might again play for a state title.

“I’m glad we’re getting a chance to at least go to the final,” Parker said as his team celebrated behind him. “It’s been a while for us. We talk about it every year. Now we have a chance. That’s what we wanted – a chance to be there.”

The journey hasn’t been easy, as the Trojans have squeezed out three one-goal wins during this postseason, beating Broken Arrow (2-1) and Bixby (2-1) before edging Yukon.

“Across the state, girls soccer has been elevated, through all of the club work that they’re doing and all of the hard work that they’re doing in high school,” Parker said. “There are so many good teams everywhere and you get into the playoffs and that changes everything, too. Every game, every goal, every touch is important. We came out ahead on this one.”

Jenks outshot the Millers 33-12, but struggled to generate strong scoring opportunities. Jenks’ best first-half chance came when Audrey Wright hit the crossbar with a header in the 20th minute.

The Trojans finally broke through in the 51st minute. Sophomore Sophie Wilson, deep inside the penalty area, collected the ball, beat a defender and slid a low shot past Yukon freshman goalkeeper Jaidyn Raley.

Jenks almost rode that goal the rest of the way. But in a scramble in the final seconds, Yukon’s Alix Regier banged a long free kick from the right side off the crossbar and straight down. Rena Henson knocked it home for the Millers (11-4) to tie the game.

With the momentum headed into overtime, Yukon nearly won it in the first overtime, but Jenks goalkeeper Anika Patton – who made nine saves – kept her team in the game by fisting a strong shot by Marlee Fort inches over the crossbar.

Raley was solid most of the way, making 10 saves, but in the 97th minute, she collided with Wright, denying a scoring opportunity. The referee immediately awarded Jenks a penalty kick. Fieker, a sophomore, sent it into the lower right corner past Nevaeh VanHoutan, who subbed in as the goalkeeper to face Fieker.

“It’s unfortunate (it ended that way),” Parker said. “We were probably headed to PKs, more than likely, but we got (the break) when we needed to. We just played our hearts out and so did Yukon. It was a great game.”

JENKS 2, YUKON 1 (2OT)

Jenks;0;1;0;1;–;2

Yukon;0;1;0;0;–;1

Goals -- Jenks: Sophie Wilson, 50:47; Landry Fieker, 96:20. Yukon: Rena Henson (Alix Regier), 79:59. Saves_-- Jenks: Anika Patton 9. Yukon: Jaidyn Raley 10, Nevaeh VanHoutan 0. Fouls -- Jenks 10, Yukon 8. Corner kicks: Jenks 3, Yukon 4.

