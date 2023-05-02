JENKS -- Abraham Oberto and Madelynn Goss led Jenks to a pair of 1-0 wins over the Bixby boys and Broken Arrow girls, respectively, in the first round of the Class 6A soccer playoffs Tuesday at Allan Trimble Stadium.

The Trojans (10-2) will host Stillwater while the Lady Trojans (10-2) will play at Bixby in the quarterfinals Friday.

Jenks 1, Bixby 0 (boys)





The Trojans had the better of the play most of the night, but was held scoreless for most of the game, thanks in large part to nine saves from Bixby keeper Casey Copenhaver.





Jenks, however, finally was able to break through thanks to a great connection from Devin Bradshaw to Oberto.





Bradshaw collected the ball near midfield and found Oberto, who made some nice moves including one past Copenhaver. Oberto then poked the ball into the empty cage with 6:48 left.





"A.B. fought to get that ball and to finish and get that goal," said Jenks boys coach Eric Marshall. "The run was right and the pass was right."





The Trojans had a number of good chances early in the first half. Copenhaver stopped two attempts from Bradshaw in the third and fourth minutes, respectively.





About another minute later, Bradshaw sailed the ball over the cage from in tight after a nice cross from Nathan Treat. Copenhaver then made another good save on Thang Lian in the seventh minute.





Jansen Ashbaugh got the first shot on goal from about 20 yards out in the tenth minute for the Spartans (6-7).





Copenhaver made a couple of more saves early in the second half as did Jenks keeper Jack Franklin a little later on in the frame.





"Playoffs are all about resilience and finding a way to win and we did that in the end," said Marshall.

Jenks 1, Broken Arrow 0 (girls)





The Lady Trojans provided a lightning bolt on the first shot of the game. Goss scored just 83 seconds in as she poked one just inside the far post from in close on the right side.





Jenks had another good opportunity in the ninth minute, but Broken Arrow keeper Jaylyn Hammond made a nice stop on Addylin Phipps.





The Tigers (7-5) had their best chance of the first half near the midway point as Addison Castleberry weaved her way down the left side.





Castleberry eventually fired from about 20 yards out, but keeper Anika Patton came up with a good save for the Lady Trojans.





The second half was a defensive struggle. Kate Wilson had a great chance from in tight nearly straight on for Jenks in the 67th minute, but that try went over the top of the cage.





Elena Conaway had a decent look for Broken Arrow with about nine minutes remaining. Patton, however, calmly turned that one aside.





The Lady Trojans then kept the clamps on the Tigers the rest of the way en route to advancing out of the first round after failing to do so the previous two seasons.





"The biggest thing was the mental challenge to get that off our back," said Jenks girls coach Mike Parker. "I was super proud of the girls. They did a fantastic job and fought exceptionally hard."



JENKS 1, BIXBY 0 (boys)

Bixby;0;0;--;0

Jenks;0;1;--;1

Goals: Jenks, Oberto 74' (Bradshaw). Saves: Bixby, Casey Copenhaver 9; Jenks, Franklin 5.



JENKS 1, BROKEN ARROW 0 (girls)

Broken Arrow;0;0;--;0

Jenks;1;0;--;1

Goals: Jenks, Goss 2'. Saves: Broken Arrow, Hammond 3; Jenks, Patton 4.