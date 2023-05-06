In as nerve-wracking a game as possible, it came down to an unlikely hero, East Central senior Esteban Belmontes, to deliver the stunning game-winning kick.

Belmontes scored the final goal in a shootout and then goalie Jonathan Rosas came through on Bishop Kelley's final attempt as visiting East Central prevailed 2-1 in the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday night.

"I'd trust Esteban holding my baby. I trust the kid," said East Central coach Connor Whitham.

After a 1-1 tie in regulation, followed by two 10-minute scoreless overtime periods, the two teams tied 2-2 with their five top choices in the penalty-kick shootout.

Then East Central (12-2) chose Belmontes, who converted his kick. That left it up to Rosas to defend Nick Fatigante's attempt to extend the game. When the kick went off the top of the goal, East Central stormed the field in celebration.

That Rosas was even playing was a gutty decision by Whitham, who replaced brilliant goalie Jose Nanez late in the second overtime after Nanez had played the entire game to that point.

Bishop Kelley (12-4) trailed most of the game until it scored with 4:14 remaining on a header by Tulsa signee Will Applegate, who scored his 26th goal of the season. His header was set up by a corner kick.

The Cardinals had scored on Jose Vivas' penalty kick with 26:04 left in the first half to take the 1-0 lead. After that, East Central really packed in its defense, as the Comets had control of the ball for most of the rest of regulation until Applegate's goal.

"Now that was a little bit deflating (Applegate's goal), but once we got into overtime, I thought we played really well in the overtime periods," Whitham said. "And then you get to a point when you realize that you are going to go to penalties, so that's why I switched my goalies. The goalie I put in is better at penalties.

"We're spoiled. They're both good goalies."

Applegate just missed scoring again with about 15 seconds left in regulation, with his header going just wide right.

Emiliano Sandoval-Garcia opened up the scoring in the shootout for East Central, and Klebar Guzman also scored. For Bishop Kelley, Josh Cutsinger and Erick Bueno scored in the shootout, with Bueno's goal on the fifth BK attempt sending the game into a sudden-death situation. Kelley goalie Noah Adams had stopped East Central's last of its five original shootout attempts.

Rosas stopped Applegate's shootout attempt.

It was the second consecutive year that East Central prevailed in a shootout at Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals, winning the shootout part of the contest 4-3. The Cardinals then lost in a shootout to Southeast in the semifinals.

"We always like drama with them," Whitham said of playing Bishop Kelley. "Repeat. Just deja vu."

East Central lost to the Comets in the state finals in 2017 and '18. The Cardinals will host Bishop McGuinness in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Bishop Kelley 5, Collinsville 1 (girls)

A little confidence builder earlier in the season has paid dividends for Olivia Shofner and the Lady Comets (10-5).

Shofner scored two goals, the second and fourth goals of the game, to lead Bishop Kelley to a 4-0 halftime lead over the Cardinals (10-6) in the 5A quarterfinals.

"Olivia had two beautiful finishes. She really needed that," said Bishop Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. "She was in a bit of a dry spell earlier in the season. I left her in in a 10-0 game earlier in the season because she said she really needed a goal to get her over the hump. And she scored with 30 seconds left, and she has never looked back. I'm really glad I listened to her and left her in."

Keira Koenigsknecht broke the ice to score the first goal with 25:54 left in the first half. Then Shofner scored with 15:13 left in the half with an assist from Anne Blankenship. Julia Grisaffe scored the third goal with 4:32 remaining in the half on an assist from Koenigsknecht.

Then Shofner scored from over yards away with 54 seconds remaining in the half to put an exclamation point on a half where the Lady Comets were playing over 90% of the half on their offensive side of the pitch.

"It was a physical game," Glasgow said. "I was definitely proud of our girls for hustling hard and stepping up and finishing when we needed to. That was some of our best finishes of our chances all season."

EAST CENTRAL 2, BISHOP KELLEY 1, SO (boys)

East Central;1;0;0;0;1-;2

Bishop Kelley;0;1;0,0,0-;1

Goals: East Central, Vivas 14'. Bishop Kelley, Applegate 76'. Shootout goals: East Central (3), Sandoval-Garcia, Guzman, Belmontes. Bishop Kelley (2), Cutsinger, Bueno.

BISHOP KELLEY 5, COLLINSVILLE 1 (girls)

Collinsville;0;1-;1

Bishop Kelley;4;1-;5

Goals: Bishop Kelley, Koenigsknecht 14' (Norton), Shofner 25' (Blankenship), Grisaffe 35' (Koenigsknecht), Shofner 39', Blankenship 60'. East Central, Cullen 77'.