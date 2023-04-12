The disappointment of seeing their dynasty that had won four straight Class 5A state championships end in the quarterfinals last year is fueling the Bishop Kelley boys this time around.

The Comets (7-3) are now 5-1 in their last six outings after a convincing 7-0 triumph over District 5A-3 foe Sapulpa on Tuesday night. In that game, as in just about every other one this year, Kelley was led by senior Will Applegate, who scored three goals and added three assists.

Applegate, who won the Tulsa World’s All-World Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2021 and was a finalist again last year, leads the team with 17 goals and seven assists this year. The TU signee was also named Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022.

“We don’t sit and say, ‘Play it to Will and let him do everything.’ We don’t play that way,” Kelley coach Phil Barkley said. “I told our guys, ‘He’s going to do his stuff, just because of the kind of player he is, but everybody’s got to be on the same page and ready to go.’ Will can score obviously, he can set people up, he’s just that dynamic of a player. He’s definitely a focal point of what we do. And he’s added to his game over the years; even last year, he had 25 assists. He’s learned to involve his teammates and that makes him a more well-rounded player. But obviously, since his sophomore year, when he took off, he just has a nose for the goal and he just scores all the time. I’ve never seen a kid like him, I really haven’t.

“My opinion, he’s hands-down the best player in the state, regardless of class. We played a lot of 6A teams, I’ve seen nobody like him.”

But the Comets aren’t just Applegate and 10 other guys. Senior midfielder Braedon Gehring and junior midfielder Evan Nitchals each have three goals, while another senior midfielder, Sam Hernandez, scored two goals and added an assist in the big win over Sapulpa.

And the defense has been excellent, allowing just eight goals all season and posting four shutouts, led by defenders Max Priest, Jack Oliver and Seth Taylor, with goalkeepers Braxton Goodwin and Noah Adams splitting duties in the net.

“Max and Jack are in the middle and then Seth is in front, so those guys anchor our defense and our defense has done a fantastic job,” Barkley said. “It seems like the majority of goals we get scored on are free kicks, penalty kicks, it’s just rare we get scored on during the run of play. I’m very pleased with them.”

Overall, it’s a good blend of veterans and players a little newer to playing important roles.

“The makeup of our team, we’ve got five seniors, four juniors and two freshmen starting, so it’s a little bit of a mix,” Barkley said. “Obviously, our two captains, Will Applegate and Braedon Gehring coming back definitely give us that leadership to help bring everybody together.”

And yes, Barkley acknowledged that last year’s quarterfinal defeat (3-2 to East Central on penalty kicks in a game they held the territorial advantage) is being used as further motivation this season.

“Us getting upset last year in the second round, a lot of our guys return from that, and they got that top of mind,” Barkley said. “Our mindset is, when we get in the playoffs, we’re going to play four games. We just take them one game at a time. Those guys, I’ve been real thrilled with them — it’s a really mature group and I like that. They know what the big picture is, and they’ve bought into that, so that’s something I preach every year. They know what they need to do. Right now, that’s win district and that puts us in position to host playoff games and that’s what we want to do. And then one game at a time in the playoffs.”

A key part of getting his team ready for the playoffs is Barkley’s usual plan of playing a lot of early-season games against strong competition.

“Similar to what we do every year is, I like to play a 6A, top non-district schedule to get us ready for 5A,” Barkley said. “We did that with preseason and regular season, we played Booker T., Jenks, Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow and done very well against all of them, going I think 4-2 in those games. We lost just 1-0 to both Broken Arrow and Bixby, so those games get us prepared.”

Broken Arrow girls find more offense after injuries

A major injury forced the Broken Arrow girls to shuffle some tactics, and players, around and it paid major dividends Tuesday night in a dominating 10-0 win at Muskogee that was called due to the mercy rule with a full 20 minutes remaining.

Bailey Martin, Elena Conaway and Cameron Majka each scored twice, while Addison Castleberry, Tory Henson, Avery Malham (who just returned from a broken leg injury) and Hannah Anderson each found the net once. The offensive outburst follows a stretch of five games in which the Tigers scored six goals, going 2-2-1 in those contests.

The triumph leaves Broken Arrow 5-2-1 on the season and 3-0 in District 6A-4 action.

“We’re doing well. We have made some adjustments that we’re going to try out and see how it goes,” said BA coach Kassie Embrey before the game. “We’re struggling a little bit to score, so we’re going to try a few adjustments and see if that will help us. We were doing pretty good in scoring at the beginning of the year, but then our leading scorer for this season tore her ACL, MCL and both meniscuses, so we have to adjust to that as well.”

The plan clearly worked Tuesday night, although the team definitely still misses sophomore forward Alexis Mireles, who topped the team in goals before her devasting injury, which required surgery and sidelines her for the season.

One area the Tigers weren’t having much trouble with was defense, as they’ve allowed just four goals all season so far. That is despite losing one of last year’s Tulsa World All-World finalists for Player of the Year, center back Cora Hair, who left school a semester early to enroll at the University of Arkansas. But Broken Arrow’s other three defensive starters from last year — Hailey Henfrey, Ryann Caruth and Lyla Marrs — are back and that makes a big difference.

In fact, eight players from last year’s team that went 13-2 and reached the Class 6A state semifinals are starting for the Tigers.

“We have one new person on the backline, so that’s always helpful not to have all new personnel,” Embrey said. “A non-returner will be up top, a non-returner is on the backline and our keeper, she was here last year but Avery Bass was the starter, so Jaylyn (Hammond) is now starting, so only having to introduce three people into your 11 is pretty nice.”

Embrey also wanted to highlight her four seniors that signed to play in college on Wednesday: Conaway (UCO), Caruth (OBU), Malham (NSU) and Abby Rossencutter (Missouri Southern State University).