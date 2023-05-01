It was a sweep for Holland Hall over visiting rival Cascia Hall in the opening round of the Class 4A soccer playoffs Monday night at Hardesty Field.

Nicolle Torres scored a pair of goals as the girls won 4-1 while the boys had four different goal scorers in a 4-0 shutout.

The Lady Dutch (14-1) host Pryor while the Dutch (12-4) will play at Hilldale in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Holland Hall 4, Cascia Hall 1 (girls)

The Lady Dutch broke the ice on its first shot on goal as Torres fired one in from near the penalty spot in the ninth minute.

Torres nearly scored again about two minutes later after a nice cross from MacLean Meeks. A.J. Turner, however, came up with a nice save for the Lady Commandos (6-7).

Torres had another near-miss as her shot from about 25 yards out on the left side just skimmed past the far goal post with seven minutes left in the first half.

The Torres and Meeks connection had a second chance that paid off in the 37th minute. Meeks crossed the ball from the left side and Torres popped it in from close range.

"Any time we can attack the width and get shots, it opens the door," said Holland Hall girls coach Troy Tokarchik. "That's evidence of great teamwork."

Cascia Hall got the first shot on goal of the game five minutes in from Mazie Gibbons, about 25 yards out from the left side.

The Lady Commandos then had another decent chance about a minute after the second goal from Torres.

A scramble ensued in front of the Holland Hall net after a corner kick but the defense eventually cleared the ball out of harm's way.

Cascia Hall went to Vivian Miers in goal to start the second half. She promptly came up with a pair of nice stops in the opening few minutes to keep her team close.

The Lady Commandos continued to battle and eventually got on the board courtesy of Sophia Reyes after a nice pass from Adi Pemberton in the 68th minute as Holland Hall's lead was cut to 2-1.

Meeks, however, responded as she came down the left side and found the back net from about 20 yards out five minutes later.. Berkley Zahn then punched in another one with just 49 seconds left for the final margin.

"Cascia Hall is a very well-coached team," said Tokarchik. "I thought our girls handled the pressure well and fought through some adversity."

Holland Hall 4, Cascia Hall 0 (boys)

The Dutch broke through when Cole Muir collected the ball and fired from a sharp angle on the right side from about 12 yards out.

The ball trickled towards the far goal post and just snuck past the Commando keeper and over the line in the 27th minute.

Holland Hall saw a couple of other chances hit the crossbar in the opening couple of minutes and again near the midway mark of the first half.

Cascia Hall (8-5) had its best opportunity off a corner kick in the seventh minute. Tyler Toole eventually stopped Will Frederick and after a brief scramble the Dutch defense cleared the ball away.

Holland Hall doubled its advantage when Hamza Ali buried one from in close after a nice feed from Nick Reichard in the 49th minute.

Reichard had a couple of chances a few minutes later, but didn't convert. His perseverance paid off though when found the back of the net in the 66th minute.

The Dutch added one more goal from Massimo Cuevas with Noel Hosterman drawing the assist in the 74th minute.

Cascia Hall;0;1-;1

Holland Hall;2;2-;4

Goals: Cascia Hall, Reyes 68' (Pemberton);Holland Hall, Torres 9', Torres 37' (Meeks), Meeks 73', Zahn 80'. Saves: Cascia Hall, Turner 3, Miers 3;Holland Hall Roark 5.

Cascia Hall;0;0-;0

Holland Hall;1;3-;4

Goals: Holland Hall, Muir 27, Ali 49' (Reichard), Reichard 66', Cuevas 74' (Hosterman). Saves: Cascia Hall, Sipes 4; Holland Hall Toole 3.