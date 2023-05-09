Holland Hall had four different goal scorers in a 4-0 victory over Weatherford in the Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Tuesday night at Hardesty Field.

The defending state champion Dutch (16-1) will face Woodward on Friday or Saturday in the state championship game at Rogers State University in Claremore. The Boomers (14-3) blanked Metro Christian 2-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal.

"This team is vastly different than last year's," said Holland Hall head coach Troy Tokarchik. "It's a new team doing their own thing."

Berkley Zahn got the scoring started for the host Dutch when she converted from in tight near the left post in the fifth minute. Her cousin Parker Zahn assisted on the goal.

"It's an amazing feeling to get back," said Berkley Zahn. "I know it's going to be a hard game but we're prepared for it. We've worked hard the whole season for this moment."

Elizabeth Mudnell doubled the advantage in the 14th minute as the ball just eluded the hands of the keeper after a shot from about 40 yards away.

Holland Hall needed just two minutes to score again. This time MacLean Meeks did the honors as she chipped the bouncing ball home from just inside the top of the crease.

Nicolle Torres then found the back of the net from in tight in the 26th minute following a scramble in front off a corner kick.

"We've been pushing the word team," said Tokarchik. "To see four different goal-scorers is promoting that aspect and that's pretty impressive."

Dutch keeper Julia Roark didn't have much work, but had a pair of nice saves on Braelee Epp attempts in the 13th and 24th minutes, respectively.

"With that fast of a start, I get to cheer and get excited for (my teammates)," said Roark. "It's less of an 'on me' battle and more of a 'we're all together' battle."

The Eagles (13-3) had another decent opportunity with about five minutes left in the first half, but that attempt near the penalty spot sailed over the bar.

Weatherford had another chance midway through the second half, but Roark made another good stop off a free kick and her defense eventually cleared the ball after a brief scramble.

"My defense works so well together and for each other," said Roark. "They are so confident with what they do."

Roark was the backup goalie last season, but drew high praise from Tokarchik for stepping into the starter role in net.

"Julia is a rock in the back," said Tokarchik. "Often she is in a role where she doesn't get shot on much. She's always engaged and alert so when those saves are needed, she is right there to step up."

HOLLAND HALL 4, WEATHERFORD 0

Weatherford;0;0--;0

Holland Hall;4;0-;-4

Goals: Holland Hall, B. Zahn (P. Zahn) 5', Mundell 14', Mees 16', Torres 26'. Saves: Weatherford, Johnson 2; Holland Hall, Roark 4.

