Holland Hall girls roll to blowout win in first round of playoffs

The onslaught began almost immediately and barely let up throughout the evening.

Holland Hall scored three goals within a seven-minute span, all within the first 16 minutes of the match, and rolled to a lopsided 10-0 victory over Hilldale Monday night at Hardesty Field to advance to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Berkley Zahn scored four goals for Holland Hall (15-1), which won its 10th straight contest by a combined 43-4. Harper Siemens had two goals and two assists, McLean Meeks scored twice, and Taylor Zahn had a goal as well.

“(Berkley) has always had this knack for the goal and she found herself in really good positions and she happened to have a lot of girls behind her play her really amazing balls,” said Dutch coach Troy Tokarchik. “I don’t think Berkley gets what she gets without the other girls behind her feeding those balls to her.”

Holland Hall, which lost 6-0 in the first round of last year’s playoffs to eventual state champion Fort Gibson, will face the winner of the Oologah/Pryor first-round matchup on Thursday in the quarterfinals. That game was postponed until Tuesday night due to the weather.

Siemens admitted that the memory of last season’s experience helps fuel them this time.

“Absolutely (it does). I think this year, we’re coming back 100 times stronger and we’re definitely thinking about that and trying to go one more,” Siemens said. “One game at a time, always.”

Hilldale goalkeeper Lexi Bourassa was under siege much of the contest and despite allowing 10 goals, made 15 saves. The Hornets (8-8) had had won four of their previous five outings, including a thrilling 4-3 win over Regent Prep April 26 that clinched the final playoff spot in District 4A-4.

Holland Hall dominated the opening 20 minutes, building up a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal over that stretch and barely allowing Hilldale onto its side of the field. Meeks opened the scoring 8:36 into the contest, knocking home a rebound from 10 yards out after Bourassa stopped Siemens’ shot.

Berkley Zahn got her first of the night with 26:29 left in the half, and then made it 3-0 less than two minutes later when she received a nice lead pass from Riley Beeler and scored from 15 yards out, low to the right side.

With 6:51 left in the first half, Zahn got the hat trick after a Siemens feed sent her in alone on Bourassa before slipping a low shot from 10 yards inside the left post.

The Dutch made it 5-0 just 2:05 before halftime when Siemens’ corner kick sailed into the box and bounced off a Hilldale defender and rolled in for an “own goal.”

“It started off really good and it just kept going throughout the whole game,” Berkley Zahn said. “I was really proud of us, I thought we did really good. I think getting those goals off the bat just helped us get our momentum up and having five goals in the first half set us up for the second half.”

Zahn added a fourth goal just 1:48 into the second half and Meeks added her second, off a second assist from Nicolle Torres, six minutes later. Taylor Zahn then put the Dutch ahead by eight with 26:49 remaining with a beautiful blast from 20 yards out into the upper right corner.

“I was so proud of her, she wanted one the whole game, so when she got one, I was so happy,” Berkley said of her sister.

Berkley Zahn nearly had a fifth goal, but her blast from 15 yards out hit the right post with 15:50 left.

Siemens’ second goal with 3:43 remaining ended the game early, as the Dutch hit the 10-goal lead mercy rule.

Holland Hall-Pryor suspended (boys): The first-round playoff game between Holland Hall and Pryor was suspended with 8:20 remaining in the first half due to a weather delay.

Holland Hall led 1-0 at the time. The contest will resume from the same point Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

The Dutch (14-1), who claimed the District 4A-3 title and have won eight games in a row by a combined margin of 32-3, are considered one of the teams to beat in the Class 4A state playoffs. Pryor (9-4) is 6-2 in its previous eight outings after placing fourth in a tough District 4A-4.

Ali Hamza scored for the Dutch just 4:18 into the contest, connecting on a header from about 8 yards out after Noah Hutchins delivered a cross into the box from the right wing.

Pryor had one good chance to tie it with 22:28 left in the first half when Carson Pendley broke into the box alone, but his point-blank shot was stopped by the sliding Holland Hall goalkeeper Tyler Toole.

Then the lightning was detected and the weather delay began 8:20 before halftime.

Girls

Holland Hall 10, Hilldale 0

Hilldale 0 0 — 0

Holland Hall 5 5 — 10

Goals: HH, Meeks (Siemens), B. Zahn, B. Zahn (Beeler), B. Zahn (Siemens), own goal, B. Zahn (Torres), Meeks (Torres), T. Zahn (Dieterlen), Siemens (B. Zahn), Siemens (T. Zahn).

Saves: HD, Bourassa 15; HH, White 1, Roark 4.