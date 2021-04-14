Holland Hall girls, Fort Gibson boys extend soccer winning streaks; Metro girls stay unbeaten

Holland Hall girls taking off under new coach
The Holland Hall girls have been rolling along lately. After a 4-0 victory over Catoosa Tuesday night, the Dutch are 9-3 on the year, with a 4-0 mark in District 4A-3.
The win Tuesday was Holland Hall’s sixth in a row, a streak in which they’ve outscored opponents by a 25-2 margin, including four consecutive shutouts.
After a bit of a learning curve adjusting to new coach Troy Tokarchik, the Dutch is hitting its stride.
“We’re figuring it out a little bit,” said Tokarchik, who won 14 state championships in 21 seasons with Bishop Kelley before moving over to Holland Hall last July. “They’re growing tremendously. If you were to watch them play on the very first day when we had a scrimmage against Pryor and fast forward to (now), it’s leaps and bounds different. And that’s a testament to our girls working hard and being committed.”
Holland Hall is led by top scorer Harper Siemens, who collected her 16th goal of the season Tuesday night and also contributed three assists. Other key players include Libby Rowland, who won the Class 4A cross country individual state championship last fall (and also scored Tuesday night), as well as midfielder Molly Gilmartin and goalkeeper Annabelle White.
Tokarchik also cited center backs Abby Johnson and Chloe Pigott, and freshmen Riley Beeler and Maclean Meeks as important contributors.
“There’s a real buzz and excitement for the girls’ soccer team this year, and I think it’s something that hasn’t been there before,” Tokarchik said. “Those girls are working really hard and they’re really committed and they’re trying their best. The goal is to always win a state championship, but even if we don’t meet that, it’s a great group of kids, just totally fun to coach. It’s definitely refreshing.”
Seth Rowan leads Fort Gibson
After a 1-0 win over Poteau on Tuesday night, the Fort Gibson boys have won seven in a row, including five straight shutouts, to push their season record to 9-1.
Fort Gibson has also won all four of their District 4A-4 contests, by a combined score of 27-0, after having most of its 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic.
“It’s kind of a weird season, if you ask me, just because of COVID and these guys not having that experience last year, so we’re trying figure that out,” Tigers coach Todd Friend said. “We lost some seniors, so now we’ve got freshmen that we’re trying to get in and some of those guys that were freshmen last year didn’t get hardly any time, just trying to get that team chemistry – and everybody’s going through that, I think, to some extent. We’re starting to find that, and you want to find that now, with the playoffs looming.”
With Fort Gibson’s only goal Tuesday night, junior striker Seth Rowan now leads the team with 17 on the season. Other players crucial to the Tigers’ success include senior captains Riley Davis, who’s missed several games with bruised ribs but is close to returning, and Oral Roberts commit Jose Estrada, who scored two goals in their 6-0 victory over Wagoner on Apr. 8.
The play of junior center backs Jaxon Perdue and Connor Loepp has also been a major reason why Fort Gibson hasn’t surrendered a goal since Mar. 27.
“(Perdue and Loepp) were freshmen back when we made the state finals and got runners-up (in 2019),” Friend said, “so they’ve been experienced, but losing last year as sophomores kind of slowed their development, as far as high school games go, but those guys are stepping up pretty big right now.”
The Tigers now prepare for perhaps their most important test of the season, a showdown Friday night at undefeated Hilldale (12-0, 4-0), which will very likely determine the district champion (and theoretically, an easier opening-round playoff matchup).
“They’re a crosstown rival so to speak and they’re playing big right now,” Friend said of Hilldale. “They’ve got some quality players and obviously, you see their record, they’ve been scored on one time and they haven’t lost a game, so obviously that game is going to be probably for a district title. It’s definitely going to be a good game, for sure.”
Metro Christian girls remain unbeaten
After a 4-0 win over Stilwell on Tuesday night, the Metro Christian girls improved their record to 12-0 on the season, the only remaining undefeated team left in Class 4A.
During the course of their impressive winning streak, the Patriots have outscored opponents by an incredible 48-1, posting nine consecutive shutouts since allowing their only goal in an 11-1 triumph over Regent Prep on March 11.
With a 4-0 mark in District 4A-4, Metro faces Wagoner at home on Friday, and then hosts Fort Gibson next Tuesday in a contest that will likely decide the district title.