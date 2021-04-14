Holland Hall girls, Fort Gibson boys extend soccer winning streaks; Metro girls stay unbeaten

“There’s a real buzz and excitement for the girls’ soccer team this year, and I think it’s something that hasn’t been there before,” Tokarchik said. “Those girls are working really hard and they’re really committed and they’re trying their best. The goal is to always win a state championship, but even if we don’t meet that, it’s a great group of kids, just totally fun to coach. It’s definitely refreshing.”

“It’s kind of a weird season, if you ask me, just because of COVID and these guys not having that experience last year, so we’re trying figure that out,” Tigers coach Todd Friend said. “We lost some seniors, so now we’ve got freshmen that we’re trying to get in and some of those guys that were freshmen last year didn’t get hardly any time, just trying to get that team chemistry – and everybody’s going through that, I think, to some extent. We’re starting to find that, and you want to find that now, with the playoffs looming.”