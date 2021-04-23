High school soccer: East Central boys blank Coweta

Fraire made a nice leaping save on Brody Rucker’s long free kick with 31:59 remaining, then made another stop on another Rucker free kick with 2:41 to play. On that one, the ball bounced back to Parker Stephens for a header that looked like it might make it in, but strong defensive plays by Mcdaniel Loredo and Luis Orozco of East Central kept the ball out.

“Second half we kept it on their half of the field a lot of the time,” Mills said. “They countered at times but pretty much what it came down to was first half we came out flat, they took advantage of it. We just didn’t come out with enough intensity in the first half.”

Coweta 7, East Central 0 (girls): In a steady downpour, Moriah Reed scored three goals and Kendyl Doss had two to lead Coweta.

Riley Stanfill and Katelyn Brians scored the other goals for the Tigers (7-6, 4-2), who took a big step toward trying to qualify for the playoffs in District 5A-4 and keep their long streak alive.