High school soccer: East Central boys blank Coweta

The District 5A-4 boys soccer playoff picture became more clear Friday night.
Yeion Reyes scored 13 minutes into the contest and Angel Dimas added a beautiful goal less than a minute into the second half to lead East Central to a 2-0, rain-soaked victory over Coweta at East Side Sports Complex.
“We’ve been working all year trying to put a game together,” East Central coach Connor Whitham said. “In the first half, I thought we played really, really well, I felt like we could have been up by a couple of goals in the first half, and then the second half, I told the guys at halftime, ‘Hey, let’s put the game away,’ and I didn’t know we’d do it in 45 seconds with such a good goal, but we did. It feels good, we’re right where we want to be in the district.”
East Central (9-3, 6-0) has won six games in a row, allowing just two goals in that span.
“I think we officially won our district, which is going to give us a 1-seed,” Whitham said. “We still have a game on Monday against Claremore, which of course we want to win, we’ll be a 1-seed and get to host playoff games, and you can’t ask for much more.”
For Coweta (6-7, 2-4), which is 1-3 in its past four contests, the loss leaves its playoff hopes very slim. With one more regular season game left on Tuesday, the Tigers need a few other games to go their way to make it in now.
“We’re going to have a lot happen for us,” Coweta coach Brad Mills said. “We play Tahlequah on Tuesday, we can win that game and still get in, but we have to have results elsewhere go our way. After tonight, it’s going to be hard to get in.”
The Cardinals controlled possession for most of the first half and only Coweta goalkeeper Tate McCollough kept the score from being more lopsided. McCollough made 10 saves overall.
“He’s only played a few games for us, and obviously, tonight the conditions were a little tough to handle, but he stepped up,” Mills said of McCollough. “He’s been pretty good for us.”
Reyes struck with 26:52 left in the half, chasing down a long goal kick from keeper Edgar Fraire and going in alone on McCollough, popping home a 7-yard shot low inside the left post.
Dimas clinched the victory for East Central early in the second half when he boomed a shot from 25 yards out into the upper right corner.
“Angel Dimas, the kid can do it all,” Whitham said. “He plays on like a national champion club team and does everything we ask, a leader on the team, great kid.”
Coweta played better in the second half, spending a significant amount of time on the East Central side of the pitch.
Fraire made a nice leaping save on Brody Rucker’s long free kick with 31:59 remaining, then made another stop on another Rucker free kick with 2:41 to play. On that one, the ball bounced back to Parker Stephens for a header that looked like it might make it in, but strong defensive plays by Mcdaniel Loredo and Luis Orozco of East Central kept the ball out.
“Second half we kept it on their half of the field a lot of the time,” Mills said. “They countered at times but pretty much what it came down to was first half we came out flat, they took advantage of it. We just didn’t come out with enough intensity in the first half.”
Coweta 7, East Central 0 (girls): In a steady downpour, Moriah Reed scored three goals and Kendyl Doss had two to lead Coweta.
Riley Stanfill and Katelyn Brians scored the other goals for the Tigers (7-6, 4-2), who took a big step toward trying to qualify for the playoffs in District 5A-4 and keep their long streak alive.
“That was the first time we shot the ball well this season,” Coweta coach Kris Chilcoat said. “This was really a must-win for us, trying to get third in the district, which is still up in the air. We got Tahlequah on Tuesday and hopefully get another win and make the playoffs, continue the streak at Coweta. I think we’ve been in it 14, 15 years.”
Despite allowing seven goals, East Central goalkeeper Mary Hitz made 20 saves, 16 in the second half. The Cardinals (2-10, 1-6) are 1-9 in their last 10 outings.
It was a big night for Reed, who has been battling to overcome a hip injury. She also added an assist.
“Moriah Reed, she’s going to have hip surgery after the season, she’s kind of struggling with the hip, but tonight she struck the ball really well,” Chilcoat said. “We’ve been working, spending a little more time with her at practice on shooting and it kind of paid off tonight.”
GIRLS
Coweta 7, East Central 0
Coweta;4;3;--;7
East Central;0;0;--;0
Goals: EC, Stanfill, Brians, Reed, Reed (Woolf), Doss (Stanfill), Doss (Reed), Reed.
Saves: C, Doeksen, 1, Doherty, 0; EC, Hitz, 20.
BOYS
East Central 2, Coweta 0
Coweta;0;0;--;0
East Central;1;1;--;2
Goals: EC, Reyes (Fraire), Dimas.