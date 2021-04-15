High school soccer: Chavez makes emotional return, but BA upset by Hornets

“When he gets a fever, it means some infection and that’s pretty bad for him,” said Eric’s dad, Jorge Chavez. “Every time he’s in the hospital, he couldn’t eat anything, he can only drink or get IV and that’s it. So he lost a lot of weight. It was just really hard these last two sessions.”

It’s taken a lot of hard work for Eric to get back to the point where he could play, and that is still quite a ways from being anywhere near what he had been before the cancer.

“It’s been hard for me, trying to get back,” he admitted.

Eric appears to be cancer free now, but they still have to keep checking. He shouldn’t need any more chemo, if all goes well. So this is hopefully the first step to a full recovery. And he left little doubt about what’s been fueling his desire to beat the cancer and work his way back on the pitch.

“We’re getting close to the end of the season and I really want to win state,” he said. “So I’m trying really hard to get fit and come back.”

Eric also misses his hair. Schwab said that Eric had “long, beautiful hair,” but he knows it will grow back.

Through it all, the team has rallied around him, supporting him and cheering him on.