High school soccer: Chavez makes emotional return, but BA upset by Hornets

This wasn’t quite how it was supposed to go for Broken Arrow’s boys soccer team Thursday night.
It was an important occasion, as senior midfielder Eric Chavez made his first start of the season, just one month after completing his fifth chemotherapy session for cancer, but Booker T. Washington spoiled the moment by delivering a 3-2 upset victory at S.E. Williams Stadium.
But it was still a big night for Chavez. He played the first seven and a half minutes and was pretty active, noticeable because of his bald head.
He came off the field when Booker T.’s Jacob Mcsoud scored the game’s first goal with 32:30 remaining in the opening half. The effort took a lot out of him and he did not return.
“He did good, he didn’t see a whole lot of the ball, but he was running and doing his best and I think it was a good experience for him to get out there in a big game,” said Tigers coach Shane Schwab. “It’s incredible, he just inspires us all. He doesn’t have a ton of stamina yet but every day he’s trying to get better and better and we’re hoping to get him more minutes, but we wanted to start him tonight, just knowing how much it means to him and to his family and to our team.”
Chavez, who was diagnosed last May, was pretty drained when he finished his last chemo session about a month ago and then had to return to the hospital about two weeks later when he had a fever.
“When he gets a fever, it means some infection and that’s pretty bad for him,” said Eric’s dad, Jorge Chavez. “Every time he’s in the hospital, he couldn’t eat anything, he can only drink or get IV and that’s it. So he lost a lot of weight. It was just really hard these last two sessions.”
It’s taken a lot of hard work for Eric to get back to the point where he could play, and that is still quite a ways from being anywhere near what he had been before the cancer.
“It’s been hard for me, trying to get back,” he admitted.
Eric appears to be cancer free now, but they still have to keep checking. He shouldn’t need any more chemo, if all goes well. So this is hopefully the first step to a full recovery. And he left little doubt about what’s been fueling his desire to beat the cancer and work his way back on the pitch.
“We’re getting close to the end of the season and I really want to win state,” he said. “So I’m trying really hard to get fit and come back.”
Eric also misses his hair. Schwab said that Eric had “long, beautiful hair,” but he knows it will grow back.
Through it all, the team has rallied around him, supporting him and cheering him on.
“Everyone’s been rooting for him, praying for him, supporting him,” Schwab said. “We just wanted to see him contribute and be a part of this journey. He’s such a humble kid, he’s taught us all about humility and he doesn’t complain about it, he never talks about it. He’s just such a great kid and a really good player and we’re hoping that at some point he’ll get a goal and we’ll all go crazy.”
Booker T. Washington (6-6, 3-1 District 6A-3) kept its hot streak going. After starting the season 1-5, the Hornets are 5-1 in their last six.
Mcsoud, Charlie Nickle and Nate Burden scored for Booker T.
“A huge win for us,” said Hornets coach Jordan Schmoker, whose team made the jump up from Class 5A to 6A. “We knew going into this it was going to be a hard-fought battle, every game in 6A is a grind, and my boys just wanted it more at the end of the day. You saw my forwards doing the work and the results showed.”
The loss was disappointing for Broken Arrow (9-2-1, 2-1), which had won three in a row and was the last remaining unbeaten team in the district.
Cameron Bass and Kaiba Tiem scored for the Tigers, who fell behind 2-0 in the first 21 minutes. They got one back when Bass scored with 12:40 left in the first half but Burden gave BTW a two-goal lead with 20:36 to play. Broken Arrow kept battling back, pulling to within one when Tiem scored with 13:12 remaining.
Their best chance for the equalizer came from Tiem with 5:39 left, but his point-blank 15-yard shot sailed just wide.
“We’ve had a trend of starting really slow and it’s been costly for us all year,” Schwab said. “It’s something we’re trying to correct and we’re trying our hardest. We seem like we’re ready to play and we just don’t bring it. The team has shown a lot of grit and fight to come back, we always do that, but we just can’t seem to (finish it).”
Broken Arrow 3, Booker T. Washington 1 (girls): Cora Hair snapped a 1-1 tie with 3:02 remaining in the first half and Broken Arrow added another goal from Brianna Castleberry with 6:18 left in the game to extend its winning streak to eight.
BA (10-1, 5-0 District 6A-3) struck just over five minutes into the game on a penalty kick from Lauren Erickson, but Booker T.’s Makena Sweet capitalized on a defensive miscue to tie it 1-1 with 12 minutes left in the opening half.
The Hornets (5-6, 1-4) have lost three in a row and are 1-4 in their last five.
GIRLS
Broken Arrow 3, Booker T. Washington 1
Broken Arrow 2 1 — 3
B.T. Washington 1 - — 1
Goals: BA, Erickson, Hair (Wagoner), Castleberry; BTW, Sweet.
Saves: BA, Bass, 5; BTW, Thomas, 11.
BOYS
Booker T. Washington 3, Broken Arrow 2
Broken Arrow 1 1 — 2
B.T. Washington 2 1 — 3
Goals: BA, Bass, Tiem (Moreno); BTW, Mcsoud (Hackle), Nickle (Randall), Burden.