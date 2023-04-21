Following a frustrating 2-1 loss to Metro Christian on Tuesday that cost them the District 4A-3 title, Holland Hall’s boys bounced back in a big way on Friday night at Hardesty Field.

Griffin Pashley scored twice to help lead the Dutch to a dominant 6-0 victory, overwhelming the Bulldogs with impressive speed and ball movement to clinch second place in the district, guaranteeing them a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

“We always want to play in front of our friends and families,” Pashley said. “It’s much easier to play at home, much nicer.”

Zach Reichard, Nate Mullendore, Noel Hosterman and Jack Mundell also scored for Holland Hall (10-4, 5-1), which is now 5-1 in its last six outings, with one regular season contest left.

“They were determined to do well,” Dutch coach Richard Hart said. “Senior Day is fun and everybody was out here and I think they were interested in getting back on track.”

Pashley noted that despite the second-place finish in the district, the team objective is still nothing less than winning the state championship.

“I want to win it, that’s the goal, it always is,” said Pashley, a senior midfielder who was on the team that reached the 4A semifinals last year. “We got a really good freshman class and a good senior class, it’s a clash of two different sides but it works.”

The Dutch felt like they deserved a better fate in the Metro Christian game, when they missed several glorious scoring opportunities, and started this one out strong, putting away their chances as they surged to a 4-0 lead in the first 19 minutes. Pashley scored both of his goals on breakaways eight minutes apart to break open a 2-0 game to make it 4-0 with exactly 21 minutes left in the first half.

“The first rule about playing offside trap like that is you have to stop the ball, because we have a couple of kids, where if you don’t stop them, they’ll go, and Griffin took advantage of that,” Hart said. “He’s crafty, he is a skillful player, so I was happy for him.”

The loss leaves Wagoner (8-7, 4-3), which had won its two previous contests, in third or fourth in the district, but definitely in the playoffs.

“We could have (gotten second), there was a lot of possibilities tonight, we knew that going in, but gosh, I was really disappointed with how we started that game,” Bulldogs coach Alan Muehlenweg said. “Nothing else to really say about that than just, shake it off, we got a week to prepare for whoever we play and we better bring it.”

The Dutch got a nice break on their first goal, just 7:36 into the contest, and maybe that’s all they needed to open the floodgates. A corner kick from Zach Reichard landed near the right goalpost, where it ricocheted off a couple of Wagoner defenders and rolled in.

They struck again just 2:23 later when Thomas Bennett’s long throw-in from the left sideline found Mullendore for a header in the middle of the box about 5 yards out to make it 2-0. The back-to-back breakaways from Pashley made it 4-0 and the Dutch added another with 10:03 left in the opening half when Hosterman received a nice pass from Hamza Ali and fired an 8-yard shot under the diving Wagoner goalkeeper Caiden Dick, just inside the left post.

Dick, despite giving up six goals, played well, making 12 saves, including several difficult ones.

Wagoner played much better after that, particularly in the second half when they had several scoring chances, but Holland Hall still got the only goal of the half when Jack Mundell knocked home a shot from about 10 yards out.

The Bulldogs had a couple of opportunities after that, but Holland Hall goalkeeper Tyler Toole made two nice saves on shots from Ethan Muehlenweg with 15:40 and 9:35 remaining.

“Our second half was a lot better, we changed our formation a bit to try to put more pressure up top a little bit,” Coach Muehlenweg said. “We did that, we created some opportunities, forced a couple of good saves, scrambled in the box and didn’t get one in, but I was proud of the ways the boys decided to keep playing and not give up and roll over.”

Holland Hall 8, Wagoner 0 (girls)

Berkley Zahn and McLean Meeks each scored twice as the defending Class 4A state champion Dutch rolled to a dominant victory, clinching the District 4A-3 title for the second straight year.

Parker Zahn had a goal and three assists, while Marley Wilkerson, Amelia Clark and Nicolle Torres also scored goals for Holland Hall (12-1, 6-0), which won its fifth straight contest, including a crucial 3-0 triumph over second-place Metro Christian on Tuesday.

“It feels amazing to do it another year in a row, it’s pretty awesome,” Berkley said of winning the district, noting that they have their sights on repeating as champions. “I think all of us have the same goal in mind to get it again and I think we’re working towards it in every game.”

Outside of their one loss, a 5-1 setback to 6A Owasso back on April 1, the Dutch have outscored opponents 55-3 this season.

“The talk after that game that our coach (Troy Tokarchik) gave us was really inspirational for all of us,” Berkley said of the Owasso loss. “We definitely learned from that game a lot.”

Wagoner (6-8, 2-5) was already eliminated from playoff contention before the game, finishing the season with one win in their last five contests.

“We knew coming in that Holland Hall was a superior team and we had our work cut out for us,” said Wagoner coach Brandon Carr. “We’ve just been struggling with injuries and everything and we knew coming in, this was our last game. I just asked the girls to play hard and I think they played hard and finished the season hard. That’s all I can ask for.”

Holland Hall jumped on the Bulldogs early, striking twice within the first six minutes. Berkley Zahn struck first just 3:50 into the contest as she received a nice pass from the right side from Wilkerson and from about 6 yards out, re-directed low to the right side.

“I think it’s always important to score very quickly,” Berkley said, “so that all of us get our motivation up and we all just start the game off in a really good mood.”

Meeks then connected for her first goal less than two minutes later, chasing down a lead pass from Parker Zahn and racing in alone on Wagoner goalkeeper Beth Moore. Meeks’ shot from 10 yards out found the right side of the net.

Despite allowing eight goals, Moore was excellent in goal, making 14 saves on the night, including several spectacular ones.

Wilkerson scored with 24:53 left in the opening half to make it 3-0 and Meeks got her second of the night with 11:28 to go on another breakaway. Moore saved the first shot, but Meeks managed to put home the rebound.

Parker Zahn’s goal with 2:12 left, in the middle off a nice pass from the right side from Meeks, made it 5-0. Taylar Carroll, who had multiple opportunities denied by Moore, appeared to give the Dutch a 6-0 lead heading into halftime, but the ball entered the net just after time expired.

GIRLS

HOLLAND HALL 8, WAGONER 0

Wagoner;0;0;--;0

Holland Hall;5;3;--;8

Goals: HH, B. Zahn (Wilkerson), Meeks (P. Zahn), Wilkerson, Meeks, P. Zahn (Meeks), Clark (P. Zahn), B. Zahn (P. Zahn), Torres.

Saves: W, Moore 14; HH, Abdalla 1, Roark 1, P. Zahn 0.

BOYS

HOLLAND HALL 6, WAGONER 0

Wagoner;0;0;--;0

Holland Hall;5;1;--;6

Goals: HH, Reichard, Mullendore (Bennett), Pashley, Pashley, Hosterman (Ali), Mundell.

Saves: W, Dick 12; HH, Toole 4.