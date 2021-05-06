Goal in final seconds lifts Metro girls past Cascia in soccer playoffs

However, the Commandos’ defense shut down the Patriot offense for most of the game, giving them a chance for an upset.

“It does not get any closer than that,” Cook said. “It was a great game between two great clubs. They played hard, give Cascia credit. We knew they were going to pack it in on defense and it was really tough for us to get any good momentum or shots off.

“We kept telling the girls to keep believing and keep working and good things happen.”

The Patriots’ pressure in the second half tested the Commandos’ defense.

“I think we had about 15 shots in the last 18 minutes or so,” Cook said. “We just kept putting the pressure on them. I am just glad to come out of it and move on to the semis.”

Cascia Hall coach Todd Pemberton was proud of how his team played.

“We just tried to do what we could do to adapt and overcome and play a game to stifle their offense,” Pemberton said. “You have to find ways to win games, and that (was) what we were doing.

“It was a testament to our girls and how hard they work.”

Gruenwald kept the Commandos in the game, stopping 10 of 11 shots on goal.