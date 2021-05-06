Goal in final seconds lifts Metro girls past Cascia in soccer playoffs

Sydney Maddox boomed in a shot from 10 yards out that slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Avery Gruenwald to give Metro Christian a 1-0 victory over Cascia Hall in the 4A girls state soccer quarterfinals Thursday at Patriot Stadium.
Maddox took several shots in the final minutes as the Patriots ramped up the pressure, but the one in the final 10 seconds curved in.
“I was trying to score there at the end because I wanted to win, and it was good,” Maddox said. “It was a good feeling. I did not want go into PKs.”
Maddox knew the Commandos would be one of her team’s toughest matches of the season.
“They came out ready to play,” she said. “Their defense was strong.”
Metro Christian coach Curtis Cook was not surprised Maddox kept fighting to the end.
“She is fantastic,” Cook said. “She is a heck of a player and she doesn’t quit. She keeps working, like the rest of the girls.
“I tell them to keep shooting and good things happen. I think she got a good touch on it and it just went right through.”
The Patriots improved to 16-0 and advance to play the winner of Bethany-Clinton in the semifinals on Tuesday. The victory was their 12th straight shutout this season. The Patriots have outscored opponents 57-1.
However, the Commandos’ defense shut down the Patriot offense for most of the game, giving them a chance for an upset.
“It does not get any closer than that,” Cook said. “It was a great game between two great clubs. They played hard, give Cascia credit. We knew they were going to pack it in on defense and it was really tough for us to get any good momentum or shots off.
“We kept telling the girls to keep believing and keep working and good things happen.”
The Patriots’ pressure in the second half tested the Commandos’ defense.
“I think we had about 15 shots in the last 18 minutes or so,” Cook said. “We just kept putting the pressure on them. I am just glad to come out of it and move on to the semis.”
Cascia Hall coach Todd Pemberton was proud of how his team played.
“We just tried to do what we could do to adapt and overcome and play a game to stifle their offense,” Pemberton said. “You have to find ways to win games, and that (was) what we were doing.
“It was a testament to our girls and how hard they work.”
Gruenwald kept the Commandos in the game, stopping 10 of 11 shots on goal.
“Avery is amazing,” Pemberton said. “She is a really good basketball player and we asked her to step in and she took that position and made it hers. She has done an excellent job. I could not ask any more of that kid.”