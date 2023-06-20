The girls soccer player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.
People are also reading…
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls soccer player of the year:
Player of the year finalists
Alisa Bunn
F • Jenks • Junior
Wyoming signee was an offensive catalyst for a Trojans team with plenty of firepower this season. Jenks finished 13-2 with a 6A state championship, and Bunn led the way with 15 goals and six assists.
Addison Castleberry
MF • Broken Arrow • Sophomore
Castleberry stabilized the Tigers on both ends of the field. In addition to scoring five goals for the 6A playoff-qualifying Tigers, Castleberry also assisted in thwarting scoring efforts for all of Broken Arrow’s opponents. Castleberry was also named the Tigers’ team MVP for the majority of the games Broken Arrow played this season.
Berkley Zahn
F/MF • Holland Hall • Junior
The Dutch had plenty of goal scorers this season, but it was Zahn who led the offensive parade. The junior accounted for 22 goals and 11 assists for the Dutch this season, and she even scored the lone goal in the Class 4A championship game over Woodward. Has two-year totals of 45 goals and 21 assists for 111 points.
Coach of the Year
Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall: In third year with the Dutch after leaving Bishop Kelley, where he won 14 state championships in 21 years, led Holland Hall to a 17-1 record, outscoring opponents 45-2 over the course of a season-ending 10-game winning streak, culminating with the Class 4A state championship, the school’s second OSSAA soccer crown.
First team
Name, School, Position, Class
Alisa Bunn, Jenks, F, Sr.
Addison Castleberry, Broken Arrow, MF, Soph.
Jenna Stokes, Locust Grove, F, Sr.
Alexis Cavin, Pryor, F, Jr.
Landry Fieker, Jenks, MF, Soph.
Kaylee Gibson, Summit Christian, F/MF, Soph.
Piper Szafranski, B.T. Washington, MF, Sr.
Keira Koenigsknecht, Bishop Kelley, MF, Soph.
Ella Chaffin, Sapulpa, F, Sr.
Sydney Maddox, Metro Christian, D, Sr.
Khari Carreno, Union, MF, Sr.
Julia Roark, Holland Hall, GK, So.
Berkley Zahn, Holland Hall, F/MF, Jr.
Honorable mention
Bishop Kelley: Reagan Leichti, Avery Aldrette, Sophia Anderson, Rhiley Potteiger, Olivia Shofner
Bixby: Kassidy Blankenship, Logan Morrow, Alyssa Nielson, Gentry Baldwin
Booker T. Washington: Kate Potter
Broken Arrow: Ryann Caruth, Elena Conaway
Claremore: Kinley Daniels
Claremore Sequoyah: Jayden White
Collinsville: Courtney Priest, Ema Salazar, Lilly Thomas
Coweta: Camryn Laverty, Anna Patterson, Katy Wilson
East Central: Kiara Allen, Belanie Orzoco
Fort Gibson: Sophie Ellis, Grace Parker, Kenzie Snell, Kameryn Walker
Glenpool: MacKenzie Morton
Hilldale: Adde Glass, Aspen Nunn
Holland Hall: Taylar Carroll, Lizzy Mundell, Maclean Meeks, Parker Zahn, Nicolle Torres
Inola: Anna Hibbard
Jenks: Caitlin Keeling, Audrey Wright
Locust Grove: Jurney Johnston, Gracein Moore
Mannford: Saydee Baker, Caitlyn Burk
Memorial: Kaliah Love
Metro Christian: Lily Haralson, Rhianna Simoni
Muskogee: Rheagan Summerhill
Oologah: Dallie Hill, Kayden Wadsworth
Owasso: Emelie Rhein, Amilia Sinor, Kynlie Wilson
Porter: Natalie Perry-Hunter
Pryor: Ashlynn Vargas, Kaylee Monk
Riverfield: Calla Andrews, Nya Barnard, Avery Flinton
Rogers: Mylie Arellano, Aurora Serna
Sand Springs: Alyssa Cunningham, Ava Watts
Sapulpa: Paola Chavez, Asia Dunn
Skiatook: Abby Johnson, Farren Wright, Emily Avery
Union: Riley Bartmess, Danae Hobson
Verdigris: Lillian Adams, Abagayle Barnes, Courtney Wickham
Victory Christian: Mary Buechler, Genesis Helsley, Jaclyn Kerns
Wagoner: Alyssa Langston, Beth Moore, Kiah Bobo
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2022: Harper Siemens, Holland Hall
2021: Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington
2018: Aubrey Lechlider, Verdigris
2017: Taylor Malham, Union
2016: Jenna Brown, Claremore
2015: Brooklynn Barnett, Glenpool
2014: Jordan Langebartels, Summit Christian
2013: Liz Keester, Jenks
2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley
2011: Liz Keester, Jenks
2010: Amy Petrikin, Bishop Kelley
2009: Emily Hahn, Verdigris
2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley
2007: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley
2006: Shannon McCabe, Jenks
2005: Rebecca Allen, Jenks
Coach of the Year
2022: Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall
2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley, and Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington
2018: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington
2017: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2016: Brian Elliott, Union
2015: Brian Elliott, Union
2014: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2013: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2012: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2011: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2010: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2009: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2008: Richard Verge, Union
2007: Jose Fernandez, Union
2006: Mark Shannon, Cascia Hall
2005: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley