The girls soccer player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls soccer player of the year:

Player of the year finalists

Alisa Bunn

F • Jenks • Junior

Wyoming signee was an offensive catalyst for a Trojans team with plenty of firepower this season. Jenks finished 13-2 with a 6A state championship, and Bunn led the way with 15 goals and six assists.

Addison Castleberry

MF • Broken Arrow • Sophomore

Castleberry stabilized the Tigers on both ends of the field. In addition to scoring five goals for the 6A playoff-qualifying Tigers, Castleberry also assisted in thwarting scoring efforts for all of Broken Arrow’s opponents. Castleberry was also named the Tigers’ team MVP for the majority of the games Broken Arrow played this season.

Berkley Zahn

F/MF • Holland Hall • Junior

The Dutch had plenty of goal scorers this season, but it was Zahn who led the offensive parade. The junior accounted for 22 goals and 11 assists for the Dutch this season, and she even scored the lone goal in the Class 4A championship game over Woodward. Has two-year totals of 45 goals and 21 assists for 111 points.

Coach of the Year

Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall: In third year with the Dutch after leaving Bishop Kelley, where he won 14 state championships in 21 years, led Holland Hall to a 17-1 record, outscoring opponents 45-2 over the course of a season-ending 10-game winning streak, culminating with the Class 4A state championship, the school’s second OSSAA soccer crown.

First team

Name, School, Position, Class

Alisa Bunn, Jenks, F, Sr.

Addison Castleberry, Broken Arrow, MF, Soph.

Jenna Stokes, Locust Grove, F, Sr.

Alexis Cavin, Pryor, F, Jr.

Landry Fieker, Jenks, MF, Soph.

Kaylee Gibson, Summit Christian, F/MF, Soph.

Piper Szafranski, B.T. Washington, MF, Sr.

Keira Koenigsknecht, Bishop Kelley, MF, Soph.

Ella Chaffin, Sapulpa, F, Sr.

Sydney Maddox, Metro Christian, D, Sr.

Khari Carreno, Union, MF, Sr.

Julia Roark, Holland Hall, GK, So.

Berkley Zahn, Holland Hall, F/MF, Jr.

Honorable mention

Bishop Kelley: Reagan Leichti, Avery Aldrette, Sophia Anderson, Rhiley Potteiger, Olivia Shofner

Bixby: Kassidy Blankenship, Logan Morrow, Alyssa Nielson, Gentry Baldwin

Booker T. Washington: Kate Potter

Broken Arrow: Ryann Caruth, Elena Conaway

Claremore: Kinley Daniels

Claremore Sequoyah: Jayden White

Collinsville: Courtney Priest, Ema Salazar, Lilly Thomas

Coweta: Camryn Laverty, Anna Patterson, Katy Wilson

East Central: Kiara Allen, Belanie Orzoco

Fort Gibson: Sophie Ellis, Grace Parker, Kenzie Snell, Kameryn Walker

Glenpool: MacKenzie Morton

Hilldale: Adde Glass, Aspen Nunn

Holland Hall: Taylar Carroll, Lizzy Mundell, Maclean Meeks, Parker Zahn, Nicolle Torres

Inola: Anna Hibbard

Jenks: Caitlin Keeling, Audrey Wright

Locust Grove: Jurney Johnston, Gracein Moore

Mannford: Saydee Baker, Caitlyn Burk

Memorial: Kaliah Love

Metro Christian: Lily Haralson, Rhianna Simoni

Muskogee: Rheagan Summerhill

Oologah: Dallie Hill, Kayden Wadsworth

Owasso: Emelie Rhein, Amilia Sinor, Kynlie Wilson

Porter: Natalie Perry-Hunter

Pryor: Ashlynn Vargas, Kaylee Monk

Riverfield: Calla Andrews, Nya Barnard, Avery Flinton

Rogers: Mylie Arellano, Aurora Serna

Sand Springs: Alyssa Cunningham, Ava Watts

Sapulpa: Paola Chavez, Asia Dunn

Skiatook: Abby Johnson, Farren Wright, Emily Avery

Union: Riley Bartmess, Danae Hobson

Verdigris: Lillian Adams, Abagayle Barnes, Courtney Wickham

Victory Christian: Mary Buechler, Genesis Helsley, Jaclyn Kerns

Wagoner: Alyssa Langston, Beth Moore, Kiah Bobo

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2022: Harper Siemens, Holland Hall

2021: Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington

2018: Aubrey Lechlider, Verdigris

2017: Taylor Malham, Union

2016: Jenna Brown, Claremore

2015: Brooklynn Barnett, Glenpool

2014: Jordan Langebartels, Summit Christian

2013: Liz Keester, Jenks

2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley

2011: Liz Keester, Jenks

2010: Amy Petrikin, Bishop Kelley

2009: Emily Hahn, Verdigris

2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2007: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2006: Shannon McCabe, Jenks

2005: Rebecca Allen, Jenks

Coach of the Year

2022: Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall

2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley, and Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington

2018: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington

2017: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2016: Brian Elliott, Union

2015: Brian Elliott, Union

2014: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2013: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2012: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2011: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2010: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2009: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2008: Richard Verge, Union

2007: Jose Fernandez, Union

2006: Mark Shannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

Get tickets for the 2023 All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive