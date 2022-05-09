Fueled by loss in last year’s state final, Metro Christian girls taking it one game at a time

Metro Christian's girls had just lost the Class 4A state final to Fort Gibson on penalty kicks last year when coach Curtis Cook told his team to remember the painful feeling they were experiencing.

They have kept that memory close, and that bitter taste has helped to fuel the Patriots in 2022.

In addition to delivering another outstanding season, Metro Christian (14-1-1) took advantage of the opportunity to exact a little revenge on Fort Gibson last Thursday night, taking down the defending champions with a 1-0 victory, again in penalty kicks, in the state quarterfinals.

“They were actually very excited all week to play them, so I really didn’t have to do a lot of motivating to get them up to play,” said Metro Christian coach Curtis Cook of his players. “They responded really well. It was a good game between two really, really good teams. It was hard-fought, back-and-forth, went into two overtimes and into PKs, just very similar to the state championship game. This year, it just went in our favor. And then afterwards, it was a huge relief for us to be able to get over that obstacle.”

Cook definitely believes that his team has been pushed forward by the enduring memory of the state final loss, even before facing Fort Gibson again.

“We have a core group of girls that were there and played in that game, remember it very well,” Cook said. “We have a lot of respect for Fort Gibson. It’s gone a long way towards this season. I think they’re hitting their peak right now and getting better each game.”

The Patriots have won three in a row and eight of their last nine contests by a combined margin of 29-2, and both goals against came in their only defeat of the season, a 2-1 loss to Holland Hall on April 19 that clinched the District 4A-3 title for Holland Hall.

While Sydney Maddox and Karsyn Combs lead the Metro Christian offense, with each hovering around 15 goals on the season, the real strength of the squad is their defense. Juniors Rhianna Simoni and Lily Haralson anchor the back line, with sophomore Evi Kolman joining the group during the season and excelling enough to allow Maddox to shift to a more offensive role at forward. Senior goalkeeper Tatum Sanders, an All-World First Team selection last year, is also crucial to their success, which has seen the Patriots record 13 shutouts this season.

“The back line has just played phenomenal, really up and down the field, just a lot of hustle,” Cook said. “A lot of hard work, a lot of grit, they are mentally tough, just determined.”

Metro Christian will host Clinton (10-5) in the semifinals on Tuesday night. Last year, they had to travel to Clinton for the semifinal contest and won 4-0. This year, the game is at home, and Cook believes that is a major positive for his team.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We played Clinton three times in the semi-finals since I’ve been a coach and two of the three have been at Clinton, so not to have to travel three hours out this year and to be able to have a home crowd and that atmosphere is just huge for us.”

If they can get past that hurdle, a rematch with Holland Hall (16-1) could be next in the state final, as the Dutch play at Woodward (12-4) in the other semifinal. But Cook won’t allow his team to think too far ahead to that possible matchup.

“We’re really focused on Clinton this week, because if you don’t show up in that game, you’re not going to play the next one,” Cook said. “That’s really been our focus this week – just take the next game, and if we make it and they make it, then yeah, we’ll focus on that game against Holland Hall then.”

STATE SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

6A Boys

Bixby (15-2) at Mustang (11-6), 7:30 p.m.; Jenks (14-1-2) at Norman North (10-3), 8 p.m.

5A Boys

Santa Fe South (16-1) at Rogers (15-2), 7 p.m.; OKC Southeast (13-2) at East Central (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

4A Boys

Hilldale (13-3-1) at Clinton (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Holland Hall (16-1) at Chickasha (13-3), 7 p.m.

3A Boys

Crooked Oak (12-5) at Rejoice Christian (9-5), 7 p.m.; OKC Heritage Hall (9-2) at Victory Christian (11-6), 8 p.m.

6A Girls

Edmond Deer Creek (14-2) at Broken Arrow (13-1), 7 p.m.; Union (12-5) at Norman North (15-2), 6 p.m.

5A Girls

Collinsville (12-4) at Piedmont (13-5), 6 p.m.; Bishop Kelley (13-4) at OKC McGuinness (15-2), 6 p.m.

4A Girls

Clinton (10-5) at Metro Christian (14-1-1), 5:30 p.m.; Holland Hall (16-1) at Woodward (12-4), 6 p.m.

3A Girls

Oklahoma Christian School (17-0) at Victory Christian (16-1), 6 p.m.; Verdigris (12-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (12-0), 6 p.m.