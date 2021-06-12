Fort Gibson's Jose Estrada leads East in 4A All-State soccer win

MIDWEST CITY — Oral Roberts signee Jose Estrada of Fort Gibson scored two goals Saturday night as the East boys defeated the West 4-2 in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 4A boys All-State Game at Carl Albert High School.
“To [score] in the All-State Game with a bunch of talented boys, it was fun,” said Estrada, who had 50 goals and 51 assists as a three-year captain at Fort Gibson.
Estrada scored his first goal from close-range in the 11th minute, firing the ball into the West keeper’s chest, who subsequently fumbled it about himself for a moment before tipping it out of his own reach and across the goal-line.
Estrada scored his second goal — his personal favorite — off an assist from Hilldale’s Charlie Divelbiss, a crafty maneuver in which Estrada touched the pass with his chest before striking it off the sweet spot of his boot.
“Whenever I saw Charlie hit it, the defender didn’t go for it, so I went, hit it off of my chest, and there was a little hole,” Estrada said, “and I saw it and I hit it.”
Holland Hall’s Paul Said, a Rogers State signee with 37 career goals for the Dutch, scored first for the East in the ninth minute.
Skiatook’s Kaivon Shoeleh netted the East’s third goal, the eventual clincher, on a penalty kick in the 19th minute.
With the 4A boys win, the East boys teams finished the weekend undefeated after the 5A and 6A teams won Thursday and Friday, respectively.
West 2, East 1 (girls)
A Cache trio foiled the East’s plans at the 4A girls game Saturday evening.
Midfielders Elizabeth Frost and Lead Paddie scored goals in the 36th and 45th minutes, respectively, and Sophia Valencia recorded six saves for the West.
Poteau’s Alexandra Kasper, who will continue her soccer career at the University of the Ozarks after a 32-goal, 28-assist career, scored early for the East.
Frost, an Oklahoma Baptist University signee with 33 career goals and 23 assists, struck first for the West just before halftime. Paddie, a Missouri Southern State signee with 76 career goals and 37 assists as a captain at Cache, added the clinching goal soon out of the halftime break.
Competing for Wagoner was Anna Holmes, a two-year captain with 25 goals and 20 assists.
“This game was just an amazing opportunity,” Holmes said. “I’ve worked so hard to get here, and it just shows that hard work pays off.”
Holmes, who spent five games of her senior season out with a broken nose and concussion, said she was happy to “finish the season out strong.”
“It was a rough time for me. I had to work about 10 times harder to get back to where I was,” Holmes said. “Being able to finish with this game was just incredible, and I’m so grateful for it.”
Holmes will attend the University of Central Oklahoma to pursue a degree in mathematics education with a minor in Spanish.
CLASS 4A
Boys
East 4, West 2
East;3;1—;4
West;1;1—;2
Goals: East, Estrada (Fort Gibson) 11’, 56’, Said (Holland Hall) 9’, Shoeleh (Skiatook) 19’; West, Gilliand (Cache) 22’, Keel (Clinton) 68’. Saves: East, Hackett (Miami) 1; Eubanks (Oologah) 3; West, Porter (Woodward) 2.
Girls
West 2, East I
West;1;1;—;2
East;1;0;—;1
Goals: West, Frost (Cache) 36’, Paddie (Cache) 45’; East, Kasper (Poteau) 14’. Saves: West, Valencia (Cache) 6, Cummings (Harrah) 1; East, Lucas (Catoosa) 1, Reynolds (Hilldale) 2.