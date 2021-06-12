Fort Gibson's Jose Estrada leads East in 4A All-State soccer win

MIDWEST CITY — Oral Roberts signee Jose Estrada of Fort Gibson scored two goals Saturday night as the East boys defeated the West 4-2 in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 4A boys All-State Game at Carl Albert High School.

“To [score] in the All-State Game with a bunch of talented boys, it was fun,” said Estrada, who had 50 goals and 51 assists as a three-year captain at Fort Gibson.

Estrada scored his first goal from close-range in the 11th minute, firing the ball into the West keeper’s chest, who subsequently fumbled it about himself for a moment before tipping it out of his own reach and across the goal-line.

Estrada scored his second goal — his personal favorite — off an assist from Hilldale’s Charlie Divelbiss, a crafty maneuver in which Estrada touched the pass with his chest before striking it off the sweet spot of his boot.

“Whenever I saw Charlie hit it, the defender didn’t go for it, so I went, hit it off of my chest, and there was a little hole,” Estrada said, “and I saw it and I hit it.”

Holland Hall’s Paul Said, a Rogers State signee with 37 career goals for the Dutch, scored first for the East in the ninth minute.