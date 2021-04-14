Fort Gibson scoring leader Seth Rowan is the World's soccer athlete of the week

The Tigers’ striker notched three goals in a 6-0 victory over Wagoner on April 8 and then notched the game-winner in a 1-0 triumph over Poteau on Tuesday night. He leads the Tigers with 17 goals on the season.

If you’d like to nominate someone for Athlete of the Week, please contact John Tranchina at icelation@yahoo.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

