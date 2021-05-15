Fort Gibson girls top Metro Christian in penalty kicks to claim 4A state championship

CLAREMORE — With teams this evenly matched, it was appropriate that the Class 4A girls’ soccer state final needed penalty kicks to determine a winner.
In the end, Addie Shaw delivered the game-winning shot to give Fort Gibson the 4-2 edge in PKs and a 2-1 victory over Metro Christian for the championship Saturday at Rogers State University’s Soldier Field.
It's the first state title for Fort Gibson (14-3), which won 10 of its last 11 outings.
“It’s so awesome — we’d never won a state championship before and the fact that we just did it is our whole motto, we’re making history,” said Sydney Taylor, who scored the tying goal for Fort Gibson with 15:40 to play in the second half.
“First of all, we give glory to God, because His blessing on this team has been amazing, He took care of us all the way through,” Tigers coach Billy Whitehead said. “We never gave up, we preached that every day, being one team and hustling. They dug deep, going into two overtimes and a shootout and that team deserves to win because of the effort they put into the season. They earned it.”
With the teams tied 1-1 after two 10-minute overtime periods, penalty kicks decided the match. After Fort Gibson goalkeeper Jordan Hayes made two saves, the Tigers led the shootout 3-2 and Shaw stepped to the dot with the chance to win the championship. Her shot low to the left side beat Metro goalkeeper Tatum Sanders and the Fort Gibson sideline erupted in celebration.
“It’s stressful but you got to do it, you got to put it in and I did it,” Shaw said. “But it was a team effort.”
Taylor also scored in the shootout and agreed that taking a penalty kick was pretty nerve-wracking.
“I was like, ‘Don’t panic, don’t panic,’ but after playing for so long, you just have to trust that you’ll go up and know what you do best and just finish,” Taylor said. “And everyone did a great job.”
Carsyn Combs scored the goal for Metro Christian (17-1), which had outscored opponents by a combined 61-1 entering the final. That includes a 1-0 win over Fort Gibson April 22 for the District 4A-4 title.
“It’s disappointing, but give Fort Gibson credit, they kept fighting all day long,” Metro Christian coach Curtis Cook said. “I’m really proud of our girls, going 17-0 this year, making it to the state championship, it’s just an incredible accomplishment. Going 120 minutes and into the PKs, it’s probably fitting between us and Fort Gibson. It was a fight to the end.”
Combs snapped a scoreless tie with 16:17 remaining in regulation, knocking home a loose ball in the box from about 5 yards out.
But Fort Gibson's Taylor struck for the equalizer just 37 seconds later, dribbling past two defenders along the top of the box to drill a 22-yard blast just inside the right post.
That was the first goal scored against Metro Christian in 15 games, and just the second all season, as the Patriots had recorded 14 consecutive shutouts entering the final.
“I did that touch around, and I was like, ‘This is it, this is going in,’ and I just followed my instincts and it went in,” Taylor said. “It was awesome.”
The Tigers had the momentum for much of the final 15 minutes, pressuring the Metro Christian side of the field, but were unable to generate more scoring chances before overtime.
Fort Gibson enjoyed the territorial advantage throughout overtime, especially the second 10-minute OT period, but never had a prime chance to end it before PKs.
The game was stopped with 4:09 left in the opening half, with the score still 0-0, due to lightning. The game resumed after a 35-minute delay.
“I was worried about the little lightning delay,” Whitehead admitted. “You want to make sure that they get back, make sure that you come out and get ready to play but I felt like they responded well.”
Fort Gibson 2, Metro Christian 1, PK (4-2)
Metro Christian;0;1;0;0;2;--;1
Fort Gibson;0;1;0;0;4;--;2