Fort Gibson girls top Metro Christian in penalty kicks to claim 4A state championship

CLAREMORE — With teams this evenly matched, it was appropriate that the Class 4A girls’ soccer state final needed penalty kicks to determine a winner.

In the end, Addie Shaw delivered the game-winning shot to give Fort Gibson the 4-2 edge in PKs and a 2-1 victory over Metro Christian for the championship Saturday at Rogers State University’s Soldier Field.

It's the first state title for Fort Gibson (14-3), which won 10 of its last 11 outings.

“It’s so awesome — we’d never won a state championship before and the fact that we just did it is our whole motto, we’re making history,” said Sydney Taylor, who scored the tying goal for Fort Gibson with 15:40 to play in the second half.

“First of all, we give glory to God, because His blessing on this team has been amazing, He took care of us all the way through,” Tigers coach Billy Whitehead said. “We never gave up, we preached that every day, being one team and hustling. They dug deep, going into two overtimes and a shootout and that team deserves to win because of the effort they put into the season. They earned it.”