Fort Gibson girls peaking at right time, ready for state semifinals

It’s been a full-on team effort for the Fort Gibson girls, gradually improving as the soccer season has progressed and winning eight of its past nine games to advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Over that span, the Tigers (12-3) have outscored opponents 47-1, with eight shutouts.
“I had to get them to buy in to the program, buy in to what we were doing and become one,” said Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead, in his third season. “I think that’s been the biggest thing to our success so far, we’ve put ourselves to the side, and we focus together as a team. They work hard day after day, week after week, and we’ve been preparing for this. We knew that we had the ability to get to this point, we believe we can get past this point and make it to the finals, but we’re relying on our team effort together, rather than as individuals.”
To reach the semifinals, Fort Gibson defeated Holland Hall 6-0 in the first round on May 3 and then took down Oologah 1-0 on Friday in the quarterfinals. It faces District 4A-2 champion Woodward (12-4) on Tuesday night at home for the right to play in the championship game.
Oologah had beaten the Tigers 2-1 on March 23 in a game the Tigers felt they could have won, so it felt good to return the favor when it really counted. That was also a game in which Fort Gibson had a massive edge in both possession and shots for much of it, but were unable to put one home (“We had six or seven shots off the crossbar,” Whitehead said) until Lauren Undaunted finally connected for the game-winner with 14 minutes left.
“Lauren’s a senior forward, she’s a very good player, she’s been a little down on the stats, but when we needed it big, she came in the clutch,” Whitehead said. “When we gave up a loss, 2-1, (Oologah) came out very physical, something we didn’t really adapt to. We knew it was going to come out that way but we didn’t come out ready. We didn’t feel like they were the better team, but they wanted it more than us. So to prepare for the second time to play them, obviously when it matters, we came out aggressive, we matched their physicality and came out on top.”
Whitehead stressed that his team’s success is built on teamwork, with no real individual stars but a system in which everyone contributes. And that includes a deep group of reserves.
“I hate pointing out any certain players, it’s the whole team, the bench,” Whitehead said. “Sometimes you get those that are a little frustrated because they don’t get as much playing time, but our bench has been very supportive. When they are called off the bench, they come in and they give it a go. It’s been a big team effort, even my assistant coaches, they’ve had a big play in a lot of our success, too. Overall, the whole team, we’ve all become one. It’s been a blessing to see it grow from the beginning. There were some things in the beginning that we had to work on, but the team chemistry was the biggest and they bought in, they believe and they’re working together like no other team I’ve seen do.”
Whitehead was reluctant to single out individuals, but some key contributors for the Tigers include defenders Keelia Hazelwood, a senior, and juniors Natalie Lee, Lainey Stach and Matie McCroskey, along with starting goalkeeper Jordan Hayes, who have all helped Fort Gibson concede just two goals in their last 12 outings.
In the midfield, there’s Kenzie Snell, leading goal-scorer Albany Adair, assist leader Sydney Taylor, and forwards Undaunted, Grace Parker, Jenna Whitley and Reese Webb.
Whitehead believes his team is ready to keep the playoff run going.
“We just have to come out with the same intensity and same effort each week,” Whitehead said. “Obviously, it’s who shows up and who plays best, but I like our odds, I like how we’re playing right now. We started playing this style of ball at the right time. Sometimes you peak too early and the end of the season you’re not playing your best, but we’ve done what we needed to do. We started off a little rough, fixed those patches, and these last three or four games have been our best games. I’m excited.”
Tuesday’s state semifinal matchups
6A Boys
Edmond Memorial (10-4) at OKC Northwest Classen (13-2), 7 p.m.; Mustang (17-0) at Broken Arrow (14-2-1), 8 p.m.
5A Boys
OKC Southeast (9-1) at Edison (13-3), 7 p.m.; Santa Fe South (12-4) at Bishop Kelley (13-3), 7 p.m.
4A Boys
Fort Gibson (12-2) at Woodward (12-4), 6 p.m.; Clinton (16-0) at Hilldale (16-1), 6 p.m.
3A Boys
OKC Mount St. Mary (14-3) at Victory Christian (7-8), 5 p.m.; Crooked Oak (11-2) at Claremore Sequoyah (15-0), 7 p.m.
6A Girls
Norman North (14-0) at Bixby (10-6), 6 p.m.; Edmond North (11-3) at Union (10-3), 6 p.m.
5A Girls
Pryor (12-4) at OKC McGuinness (13-1), 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelley (12-4) at Noble (13-2), 7 p.m.
4A Girls
Metro Chrisitan (16-0) at Clinton (13-3), 6 p.m.; Woodward (12-4) at Fort Gibson (12-3), 6 p.m.
3A Girls
Rejoice Christian (12-2) at Christian Heritage (12-1), 7 p.m.; Verdigris (15-2) at Oklahoma Christian School (15-1), 6 p.m.