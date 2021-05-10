Fort Gibson girls peaking at right time, ready for state semifinals

“Lauren’s a senior forward, she’s a very good player, she’s been a little down on the stats, but when we needed it big, she came in the clutch,” Whitehead said. “When we gave up a loss, 2-1, (Oologah) came out very physical, something we didn’t really adapt to. We knew it was going to come out that way but we didn’t come out ready. We didn’t feel like they were the better team, but they wanted it more than us. So to prepare for the second time to play them, obviously when it matters, we came out aggressive, we matched their physicality and came out on top.”

Whitehead stressed that his team’s success is built on teamwork, with no real individual stars but a system in which everyone contributes. And that includes a deep group of reserves.