Five state soccer finals this weekend at Rogers State

At Rogers State
Friday
5A Girls
OKC McGuinness (14-1) vs. Bishop Kelley (13-4), 5 p.m.
Bishop Kelley lost to Booker T. Washington in the 2019 title game, and is back in the final following a 2-0 win over Noble, riding a 10-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored opponents 64-0. The Comets, who last won the championship in 2017, are led by forward Liz Campbell, midfielder Emily Moss and defenders Alex Borovich and Elizabeth Sullivan. Seeking its first state championship since 2008, McGuinness has won 11 in a row by a combined 71-4, including six straight shutouts and a 2-0 triumph over Pryor on Tuesday in the semifinal.
5A Boys
Edison (14-4) vs. Bishop Kelley (15-3), 8 p.m.
Following a 3-0 victory over Santa Fe South in the semifinals, Bishop Kelley returns to the state final, seeking its fourth straight championship (having won in 2017-2019, with no champion crowned last year due to the pandemic). Led by sophomores Will Applegate, their leading scorer who had two goals Tuesday, and Braedon Gehring, who also scored in the semifinal, as well as junior Jacob Chapple and senior Cooper King, the Comets have won 11 in a row by a combined margin of 54-5. Edison, seeking its first championship since 1994, has won six in a row and 10 of its last 11.
Saturday
4A Girls
Metro Christian (17-0) vs. Fort Gibson (13-3), noon
Following a 4-0 win over defending (2019) champion Clinton in the semifinals, Metro Christian enters the final having registered 14 consecutive shutouts and outscoring opponents by a combined 61-1. The Patriots are led offensively by Karsyn Combs and Sydney Maddox, and defensively by defenders Lauren Bingham and Rhianna Simoni, as well as goalkeeper Tatum Sanders. After a 1-0 win over Woodward in the semifinals, Fort Gibson has won nine of its last 10, outscoring opponents 48-1, with nine shutouts, over that span. The Tigers are led by defender Keelia Hazelwood, midfielders Kenzie Snell, leading goal-scorer Albany Adair, assist leader Sydney Taylor, and forward Lauren Undaunted. Metro won the only previous meeting between the teams this year, 1-0 on April 22, in the match that gave the Patriots the District 4A-4 title. Neither team has won a state title.
3A Girls
Christian Heritage (13-1) vs. Verdigris (16-2), 3 p.m.
After a 2-0 victory over Oklahoma Christian School, Verdigris will play in its third straight state final. The Cardinals won the 4A championship in 2018 and reached the final again in 2019 before the new Class 3A was created last season (but ended without a champion due to the pandemic). Led by leading scorer Lauren Bulcroft, defender Abagayle Barnes, and midfielders Lexy Borgstadt, Grace Barnard and Maribel Shaddix, Verdigris has won 13 straight games by a combined margin of 86-0. Christian Heritage beat Rejoice Christian 7-0 in the semifinals and has won 12 in a row with seven shutouts. They are hoping to claim their first-ever championship.
6A Boys
Edmond Memorial (11-4) vs. Broken Arrow (15-2-1), 6 p.m.
Maybe they weren’t supposed to be here, but Broken Arrow, which upset previously-undefeated Mustang 4-3 Tuesday in the semifinal, has a chance to win its first title since 2017. The Tigers, who have adjusted well to new interim coach J.J. Jedamski over the last few weeks, have won seven in a row, five by shutout. Edmond Memorial, which defeated OKC Northwest Classen 2-1 in the other semifinal, is 8-1 in its last nine outings and is seeking its first championship since 2008. The two District 6A-3 squads met April 25, a game that Broken Arrow won 1-0 to clinch the district title.
— John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World