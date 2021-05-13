Five state soccer finals this weekend at Rogers State

4A Girls

Following a 4-0 win over defending (2019) champion Clinton in the semifinals, Metro Christian enters the final having registered 14 consecutive shutouts and outscoring opponents by a combined 61-1. The Patriots are led offensively by Karsyn Combs and Sydney Maddox, and defensively by defenders Lauren Bingham and Rhianna Simoni, as well as goalkeeper Tatum Sanders. After a 1-0 win over Woodward in the semifinals, Fort Gibson has won nine of its last 10, outscoring opponents 48-1, with nine shutouts, over that span. The Tigers are led by defender Keelia Hazelwood, midfielders Kenzie Snell, leading goal-scorer Albany Adair, assist leader Sydney Taylor, and forward Lauren Undaunted. Metro won the only previous meeting between the teams this year, 1-0 on April 22, in the match that gave the Patriots the District 4A-4 title. Neither team has won a state title.