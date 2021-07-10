FC Tulsa strikes early in role-reversal win over LouCity

Three weeks ago, FC Tulsa experienced one of its worst home starts ever while giving up three goals during the first 10 minutes of a 3-2 loss to perennial USL power Louisville City FC.

On Saturday afternoon, the tables were turned as FC Tulsa scored three early goals and held on for the 3-2 victory in the rematch against LouCity before 3,006 fans at ONEOK Field.

"It was eerily a lot like the last game, but we reversed it," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "The first 25 minutes we just made it an objective to not make mistakes, be compact and try to catch them on counterattacks.

"And with it the guys executed brilliantly on the counterattacks and set pieces. We thought there was an opportunity for us in those moments, and really took advantage of that and hurt them when we got our chances."

FC Tulsa led 3-0 before LouCity scored just before halftime and then early in the second half — just as Tulsa did in the earlier meeting on June 19.

"We knew that this is what we could do," said midfielder Kembo Kibato about the early scoring outburst that included his first goal of the season. "This is a really big win for us."