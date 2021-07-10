FC Tulsa strikes early in role-reversal win over LouCity

Three weeks ago, FC Tulsa experienced one of its worst home starts ever while giving up three goals during the first 10 minutes of a 3-2 loss to perennial USL power Louisville City FC.
On Saturday afternoon, the tables were turned as FC Tulsa scored three early goals and held on for the 3-2 victory in the rematch against LouCity before 3,006 fans at ONEOK Field.
"It was eerily a lot like the last game, but we reversed it," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "The first 25 minutes we just made it an objective to not make mistakes, be compact and try to catch them on counterattacks.
"And with it the guys executed brilliantly on the counterattacks and set pieces. We thought there was an opportunity for us in those moments, and really took advantage of that and hurt them when we got our chances."
FC Tulsa led 3-0 before LouCity scored just before halftime and then early in the second half — just as Tulsa did in the earlier meeting on June 19.
"We knew that this is what we could do," said midfielder Kembo Kibato about the early scoring outburst that included his first goal of the season. "This is a really big win for us."
Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist for FC Tulsa (6-4-1, 19 points) as it moved within one point of second-place LouCity (6-3-2, 20 points) in the Central Division. Da Costa has scored in all four FC Tulsa home matches.
"He's a huge, big-time player in the big moments," Nsien said. "Some players can score when things are easy, he's always willing to do it when things are tough and the team's back's against the wall."
Da Costa also is filling in as captain while Bradley Bourgeois is sidelined with an injury.
"He's definitely one to lift the spirits of the team," Nsien said. "Not just his performance (but) with Bradley out he's taken the reins as the captain and been vocal and energetic pushing the guys."
Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell won his official home debut as FC Tulsa's goalkeeper.
"His individual performance in terms of decision making and management and controlling the tempo of the game I thought was very mature," Nsien said.
FC Tulsa's first goal came in the sixth minute as Marlon Santos flicked in a header off da Costa's free kick after a foul on a tackle by LouCity's Antoine Hoppenot resulted in a yellow card.
Ten minutes later, Kibato scored on a diving header off a pass from Matt Sheldon for a 2-0 lead.
On a counterattack in the 41st minute, Marlon took a pass at midfield, sprinted to just right of the penalty arc, passed left to Dario Suarez, whose shot was saved by sliding goalie Chris Hubbard, but the ball deflected to da Costa, who scored on a header over a defender.
"When I saw the ball was coming and I saw the guy that was trying to fight with me for it, he was small and I was like ‘there’s no way I’m going to let him take this goal away’ so I jumped as high as I could and I scored," da Costa said.
Early in the first half's stoppage time, LouCity cut its deficit to 3-1 as Kyle Greig converted Brian Ownby's cross.
In the 61st minute, Lou City all-time scoring leader Cameron Lancaster scored on a header off of Wes Charpie's cross as Tulsa's lead was cut to 3-2, but Louisville could not get the equalizer and its five-game unbeaten streak was snapped.
"We know that we can be great, we are close to that," da Costa said. "It's always important when you beat a big team like Louisville."
FC Tulsa 3, Louisville City FC 2
LouCity;1;1—;2
Tulsa;3;0;—;3
Goals: LC, Greig 4 (Ownby) 45+1', Lancaster 6 (Charpie) 61'; Tulsa, Marlon 3 (da Costa) 6’, Kibato 1 (Sheldon) 16', da Costa 6 (Suarez) 41'. Shots: LC 11, Tulsa 9. Saves: LC, Hubbard 2; Tulsa, Wormell 1. Fouls: LC 10, Tulsa 19. Yellow cards: LC, Hoppenot, Watts; Tulsa, Corrales, Suarez, Moloto. A: 3,006.